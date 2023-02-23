Digital business services firm announces digital platform to enable modern ways of working ahead of World of Learning Summit

Emergn, a global digital business services firm helping companies deliver valuable digital products and customer experiences faster, today formally announced its work-based learning product, Academy. The digital platform is designed to teach midsize and enterprise organizations modern ways of working to drive organizational success by building and scaling product management, agile and leadership skills at pace, regardless of industry. The announcement comes at a critical time as learning and development professionals prepare to gather at the World of Learning Summit at Olympia London on February 28, 2023, where Emergn's Head of Learning Services Steven Angelo-Eadie will present on the state of workplace learning and need for organizations to upskill in order to drive transformational outcomes.

Over the last several years, there has been a rapid shift toward digital transformation in the workplace with global spending on digital transformation to increase to $2.8 trillion by 2025. At the same time, the pandemic has caused a widening skills gap that has resulted in employees demanding access to skills-based learning programs to progress in their careers. A recent Emergn survey found workplace training is a valuable retention tool with 75 percent of learners reporting that strong workplace training would have a very high or high impact on their decision to stay with an employer. Even as the tight labor market softens amid economic uncertainty, effective workplace training remains necessary to ensure employees are gaining the necessary skills and knowledge to drive their organizations forward.

Academy creates a unique learning environment tailored to an organization's specific context and needs so it can have swift, positive impact on the organization's growth and success. At the heart of each learner's experience when enrolled in Academy is the digital learning platform where lessons are designed to be short, impactful, and can be integrated into daily work immediately. Learners have the power to choose the time, space and pace of learning, and can provide their skills through knowledge- and practitioner-based assessments.

"High-performing teams don't just emerge; they need to be built. The time needed to do this can be particularly difficult in today's fast-paced, digital-first work environment. Traditional learning programs do not deliver the practical skills needed to drive strategic business outcomes and that gap can be detrimental to organizations looking to scale," said Angelo-Eadie. "Emergn's Academy teaches the relevant skills and capabilities teams need to adopt modern ways of working and deliver the transformational outcomes organization need."

Pandora, an Emergn client using Academy commented, "The Academy courses designed by Emergn are incredibly well-structured and provide relevant insights and examples to help contextualize what is being taught. Pandora's Supply Chain Technology team is embracing a new agile operating model, and the Academy courses set our team up for true success by making the adoption process much smoother."

Angelo-Eadie will underscore the need for such transformation in workplace learning during his World of Learning Summit seminar, which will covers the complete findings from Emergn's report, The Pursuit of Effective Workplace Learning, a survey of more than 1,200 professionals, including HR leaders, business leaders and learners in the U.S. and U.K., to understand how they are approaching training in their organizations today. Angelo-Eadie will share best practices and learnings from clients who use Academy to train their employees.

About Emergn

Emergn is a global digital business services firm with a mission to improve the way people and companies work. Forever. Emergn helps some of the world's most respected businesses including Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and Global 2000 companies develop their most promising ideas into valuable digital products and customer experiences, faster. Emergn offers learning, consulting, and technology services to help clients own their transformation, and create high-performing teams. Our capabilities span product management, experience design, software development, intelligent automation, learning skills and capabilities, data and analytics, and business transformation. Emergn has spent more than a decade perfecting its context-specific and outcomes-driven approach to transformation based on three principles: Value, Flow, and Quality. This unique approach provides Emergn's clients with the frameworks, models, and tools needed to drive lasting, sustainable change to the way they work and transform. Emergn has a strong presence in over a dozen countries, with its U.S. headquarters in Boston and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit Emergn's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

