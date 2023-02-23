Feinberg Will Speak on the Power and Potential of a Data-Driven Society

Who: Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO, Netcracker Technology

What: Feinberg will deliver a keynote presentation entitled "The Power and Potential of a Data-Driven Society" during MWC Barcelona

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 9:30 11:00 AM CET

Where: MWC Keynote Stage, Hall 4, Fira Gran Via Barcelona

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

