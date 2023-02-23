Temperature Detection Screen Market Expected to Reach $1,519.22 Million, Globally, By 2031 at 10.88% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand from healthcare sector and extensive use in various industries drives the growth of the global temperature detection screen market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Temperature Detection Screen Market By Platform (Handheld/Portable and Smart/Fixed Position), Technology (Non-Contact Infrared Technology and Thermal Imaging Systems), Application (Living Beings, Equipment/Machines and Others), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, Residential and Commercial Buildings, Military and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031", According to the report, the global temperature detection screen industry generated $538.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,519.22 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.88% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Surge in demand for temperature detection screens in healthcare sector, extensive use in various industries, and increasing use in global automation and predictive maintenance analysis for routine checkup of equipment in manufacturing industries drives the growth of the global temperature detection screen market. On the other hand, lack of awareness in emerging nations impede the growth to some extent. However, mounting adoption rate of digital infrastructure backed by technological development to facilitate numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $538.8 million Market Size in 2031 $1,519.22 million CAGR 10.88 % No. of Pages in Report 463 Segments Covered Application, Platform, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Growing use of non-contact infrared thermometer in the healthcare and various other industries Increasing operations by the emerging and small-sized players Rapid technological advancements in clinical thermometers Opportunities Adoption of digital infrastructure by various industries, backed by technological developments Restraints Lack of awareness and lack of disposable income in emerging countries across various regions.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Electronics manufacturing hubs have been temporarily shut down to limit the COVID-19 spread among individuals. This has majorly affected the supply chain of the temperature detection screen market by creating shortage of materials, components, and finished goods.

Lack of business continuity has ensured significant negative impact on revenue and shareholder returns, which further results in financial disruptions in the market. In addition, various governments restricted the use of temperature detection screens for consumer use, as the vendors were selling wrong product during the pandemic.

The Handheld/Portable segment to rule the roost

By platform, the handheld/portable segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global temperature detection screen market revenue. However, the smart/fixed position segment would Showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.76% during the forecast period. The primary advantage associated with handheld/portable segment is its less expensive nature.

Non-Contact Infrared Technology dominated the market

By technology, the non-contact infrared technology segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for over half of the global temperature detection screen market revenue. However, the thermal imaging systems segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.14% throughout the forecast period. The NCIT sector is driven by its non-contact nature of operation and ease of use.

The Living Beings segment to dominate by 2031

By application, the living beings segment accounted for around two-thirds of the global temperature detection screen market share in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost in 2031. However, the equipment/machines segment would display the fastest CAGR of 13.38% throughout the forecast period. The large number of human beings and animals are responsible for this segment's high share in the market.

The Healthcare and Life Sciences segment is most important in 2021

By industry vertical, the healthcare and life sciences segment accounted for highest share of the global temperature detection screen market share in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost in 2031. However, the oil and gas segment would display the fastest CAGR of 19.38% throughout the forecast period. The requirement for a high number of units in the healthcare industry is the reason for its dominance in the market.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global temperature detection screen market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 12.91% during the forecast period. Among the reasons for the high share of the region are the increasing number of hospitals and clinics, as well as the increase in the number of people having access to medical care.

Leading Market Players

3M Company

FLIR Systems Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

AMETEK Land

Fluke Corporation

Terabee

Vumii Imaging

The report analyzes these key players in the global temperature detection screen market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current temperature detection screen market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the temperature detection screen market size.

The report includes the market share of key vendors and market trends.

Temperature Detection Screen Market Key Segments:

By Application:

Living Beings

Equipment/Machines

Others

By Platform:

Handheld/Portable

Smart/Fixed Position

By Technology:

Non-Contact Infrared Technology

Thermal Imaging Systems

By Industry Vertical:

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Military and Defense

Transportation and Logistics

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Netherlands , Belgium , Poland , and Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Malaysia , Thailand , Philippines , Indonesia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

