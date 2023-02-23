Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd: XITE goes on a FAST-spree with Amagi

The leading music video network chose Amagi's cloud solutions to create, distribute and monetize a slew of channels on FAST platforms

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that it has created 21 new FAST channels for music video brand XITE. These channels cater to various genres of music - pop, rock, country, r&b and more. Amagi is distributing the channels to the Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platform, Amazon Freevee, in the USA and Europe.

"The partnership with XITE has been exhilarating for Amagi. They share our passion for reimagining and reshaping the content ecosystem," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi. "XITE's channels will elevate content experiences for CTV audiences and pave the way for more brands to follow in their footsteps."

Amagi created the new channels for XITE within a short span of time (4 to 5 weeks) and primed them for distribution using its flagship solution, Amagi CLOUDPORT. The company also provided extensive customization to help XITE monetize their content better not only on Amazon Freevee, but also on other leading FAST platforms, enabling them to insert contextually relevant ads into their content. In the coming months, XITE will distribute the new channels to other leading FAST platforms using Amagi's comprehensive distribution network.

"Amagi has always provided us with great service and we're confident in their ability to deliver on this ambitious distribution strategy. Amagi exceeded our expectations at every level," Niels Daalhuizen, Chief Product Officer at XITE "We look forward to bringing our content to more platforms and viewers in the CTV universe with Amagi."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi's global clients include AccuWeather, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, Tastemade, The Roku Channel,and Vice Media among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About XITE

XITE is dedicated to building the best music video experience in the world. Based in Amsterdam, XITE now reaches 100 million households across multiple territories through linear networks, interactive TV apps and on-demand streaming services. XITE has a full music video catalog through agreements with all major and top independent music labels and distributors, and works to expand this offering every day.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Agency Contact: Joseph Lesieutre Wall Street Communications Email: joseph@wallstcom.com Amagi Contact: Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar Vice President - Corporate Marketing Email: sanjay@amagi.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xite-goes-on-a-fast-spree-with-amagi-301754153.html