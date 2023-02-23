Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005148/en/

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Ken Frazier to Chair Transcarent Board of Directors Issuer: Transcarent

BOSTON -- Fidelity Charitable® donors recommend a record $11.2 billion in grants during 2022-bolstering nonprofits with $1 billion more during a year of economic downturn Issuer: Fidelity Charitable

LONDON -- NatureAlpha Announces Collaboration With MSCI Issuer: NatureAlpha

IRVINE, Calif. -- Non-Profits Shine at NASCAR: Jessie Rees Foundation Partners With Spire Motorsports to Bring National Attention to Kids Fighting Cancer Issuer: Jessie Rees Foundation

MILWAUKEE -- Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report; Product Donations Provide Safer Drinking Water for School Children Issuer: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

LUGANO, Switzerland -- The Second Season of Sailing into the Future. Together Is About to Start Issuer: IBSA

MUMBAI HYDERABAD BENGALURU PUNE, India -- Wellness, Inclusive Camaraderie and Community Impact Take Center Stage at J.P. Morgan Run Issuer: JPMorgan Chase Co.

PARIS -- Teleperformance: 2022: Robust Growth and Record Profitability in a Highly Challenging Year Issuer: Teleperformance SE

NEW YORK -- Colgate Women's Games Returns for 48th Season Issuer: Colgate-Palmolive Company

MONTERREY, Mexico ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. LUGANO, Switzerland -- CEMEX, Sandia Labs, and Synhelion to Scale Solar Energy Technology to Produce Cement Issuer: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. and Sandia National Laboratories and Synhelion

TORONTO -- Xaba Closes Seed Funding to Drive Intelligent Automation for Sustainable Manufacturing Issuer: Xaba

LONDON -- GSR Launches Foundation with $10m Pledge Celebrating 10 years of Business Issuer: GSR

PITTSBURGH -- PPG, PPG Foundation invested $16.2 million in communities worldwide in 2022 Issuer: PPG

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry Appoints New VP of Global Diversity and Inclusion to Develop Leading D&I Strategy Issuer: Berry Global Group, Inc.

DENVER -- CSG Publishes Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report Issuer: CSG

CHICAGO -- Motorola Solutions Foundation Sets a New Record of Giving Through Employee Volunteerism and Strategic Grants Issuer: Motorola Solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Black Veatch Appoints Industry Thought Leader to Sustainability Leadership Role Issuer: Black Veatch

MIAMI DALLAS -- Southern Glazer's Wine Spirits Launches Incubator Academy Education Program for Diverse- and Women-Owned Brands Issuer: Southern Glazer's Wine Spirits

NEW YORK -- Moody's Seeking Nonprofit Partners Aligned with Community Impact Strategy Issuer: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Again Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis Issuer: AptarGroup, Inc.

WYOMISSING, Pa. -- UGI Launches Joint Venture with Archaea Energy to Develop Renewable Natural Gas Project in Pennsylvania Issuer: UGI Corporation

PARIS -- After Colombia, Teleperformance Receives Independent Assurance from Bureau Veritas Regarding Use and Inclusion of International Standard ISO 26000 Guidelines in Six Countries Issuer: Teleperformance Group

FREMONT, Calif., CLEARWATER, Fla. -- TD SYNNEX Unveils First Corporate Citizenship Report Issuer: TD SYNNEX

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany -- PUMA Joins Zero100 to Find Industry-wide Solutions to Reduce Carbon Emissions in the Supply Chain Issuer: PUMA

MONTERREY, Mexico -- Volvo Trucks and CEMEX Unveil First Fully Electric Heavy Concrete Mixer Truck Issuer: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

VANCOUVER, Canada -- Global Partners Announce Innovations for Marine Managers to Help Our Oceans With Private Sector Support From Mary Kay Inc. Issuer: Mary Kay

NEWARK, Del. -- Application Window Open for The Sallie Mae Fund's Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program Issuer: Sallie Mae

CHICAGO -- American Dental Association Foundation Kicks Off the 21st Year of Give Kids A Smile® With Exclusive National Sponsors, Henry Schein and Colgate-Palmolive Issuer: ADA Foundation and Henry Schein, Inc. and Colgate-Palmolive Company

LOS ANGELES -- Next Level Apparel and GK Global Form Strategic Nearshore Fabric Supply Partnership Issuer: Next Level Apparel

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Kicks Off Heart Health Month with TJ McMahon's Life-Saving Story Issuer: Cintas Corporation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Rayonier Advanced Materials Publishes 2022 ESG Progress Update Issuer: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Bacardi Plants a Tree for Every Employee to Celebrate 161st Anniversary With a Gift to the Planet Issuer: Bacardi Limited

SWORDS, Ireland -- Trane Technologies Named to FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies List for Eleventh Consecutive Year Issuer: Trane Technologies

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Ingersoll Rand Acquires Paragon Tank Truck Issuer: Ingersoll Rand Inc.

BROOKWOOD, Ala. -- Warrior Met Coal Publishes 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Issuer: Warrior Met Coal, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Moody's Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year Issuer: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group Hosts Conversation on 2023 Sustainable Investing Landscape and Strategies Issuer: The Church Pension Group

CHICAGO -- Hyatt Named to Institutional Investor 2023 All-America Executive Team Issuer: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

PARIS -- Teleperformance Announces Results of Trust and Safety Global Employee Experience Survey Issuer: Teleperformance

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Leader of Impact: Cintas' Katie Gough-Edwards Issuer: Cintas Corporation

DALLAS -- Colossal Biosciences Secures $150M Series B and Announces Plan to De-Extinct the Iconic Dodo Issuer: Colossal Biosciences

PHILADELPHIA -- Aramark Publishes Annual ESG Progress Report: Company's Be Well. Do Well. Platform Provides Update on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance Performance Issuer: Aramark

NEW YORK -- Tapestry, Inc. Highlights Commitment to Sustainability and Inclusion in FY2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Issuer: Tapestry, Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- PPG global leaders transform Boys Girls Club in Florida with COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project Issuer: PPG

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Pharma Launches First Metal-Free Nasal Spray Pump, Meeting Growing Need for Highly Recyclable Packaging Issuer: AptarGroup, Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Commended by the OECD French National Contact Point for Implementing Its Recommendations and Maintaining Duty of Care Issuer: Teleperformance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- GEA Debuts Launchpad Program for Diverse-Owned Suppliers Issuer: GE Appliances

NEW YORK -- The BuildESG Membership Expands Features to Include Benchmarking of Private Equity and Venture Capital Firms' ESG Programs Issuer: BuildESG

PARIS -- Teleperformance Opens Its Sites to Investors in Six Countries Across Four Continents Issuer: Teleperformance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry, Coca-Cola Collaborate to implement Tethered caps in EU markets Issuer: Berry Global Group, Inc.

BENSHEIM, Germany -- CBM Distributes 600 Millionth Drug Dose to Protect Against Neglected Tropical Diseases Issuer: Christian Blind Mission

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Public relations, investor relations, public policy, and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia.

Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire's global newsrooms are available to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media worldwide.

For more information about Business Wire, please email us at info@businesswire.com or call 888.381.9473. Subscribe to our blog for communications industry trends and tactics delivered straight to your inbox, and follow Business Wire on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005148/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

212-752-9600