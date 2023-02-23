Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Announces Rob Weddle as Managing Director

Former Authority Brands CEO Brings Firsthand Franchising Perspective to Thriving M&A Advisory Firm

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Boxwood Partners, a trusted mid-market investment bank with significant experience in franchising, proudly announces the addition of Rob Weddle as Managing Director, effective immediately. Weddle, the former CEO of the leading home services platform Authority Brands, will provide strategic advisory to franchisors and other consumer service brands preparing for growth and eventual liquidity.

Boxwood has a long-standing relationship with Authority Brands across several deals, including acting as Authority Brands' co-advisor last year on its sale to British Columbia Investment Management Corporation ("BCI") and Funds Advised by Apax. In addition, several Boxwood clients have joined the Authority Brands platform over the past few years, including Monster Tree Service, STOP Restoration, DoodyCalls and Color World Painting. Boxwood Partners has also been active within the franchisee base of Authority Brands, having advised Altamont Capital Partners on their 2022 acquisition of Service Minds, the largest franchisee of Mister Sparky.

"Having a successful executive with an entrepreneurial journey in franchising such as Rob's join our team cements us as trusted leaders in the franchising advisory and M&A space," said J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner of Boxwood Partners. "Rob has experienced the Boxwood process and client service firsthand from both sides of the table. His decision to join our team speaks volumes to current and prospective clients as well as the broader franchise community about the value he sees in our services."

In addition to assisting company owners to prepare for sale, Weddle will also provide advisory around partnering with private equity to accelerate growth. As a former franchise executive and investor, Weddle has extremely relevant experience for entrepreneurs, families and executives who are seeking the best outcomes.

"I'm looking forward to joining forces with the M&A advisory firm that I have personally trusted and partnered with in past deals," Weddle said. "Boxwood has established themselves as the leading investment bank in the franchise space, and my knowledge and background will be a great benefit to franchisors looking for growth opportunities organically, or within the private equity sector."

From Franchisee to Franchisor, Investor and Franchise Advocate

Weddle has been in franchising since 2002, where he started as a franchisee of The Cleaning Authority. In 2005, he joined the franchisor and eventually was named as CEO in 2014. In 2017, Rob led the formation of Authority Brands and oversaw the company's evolution as the leading multi-brand services franchisor. Rob and his team executed 11 brand acquisitions, led the business through a whole business securitization, oversaw substantial gains in unit counts, system sales, and earnings growth, and took the company through two successful exits alongside PNC Riverarch Capital and Apax Partners.

He left his role as CEO in late 2022, as Apax Partners transitioned the business to BCI and another Apax fund. Weddle remains an active franchise investor and is still a multi-unit franchisee of The Cleaning Authority.

Boxwood Partners has advised on 25-plus franchise transitions since 2019, across a variety of sectors including home and commercial services, health and wellness, food and beverage, QSR and franchise services.

"We have a deep understanding of the value drivers within franchise models and take the time upfront to help founders position their platforms accordingly," said Brian Alas, Manager Director of Boxwood Partners. "Rob's experience only furthers our credibility within franchising while also being able to leverage his deep experience as both an operator and C-suite executive."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

