HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG", "Company" or the "Group") (HKEx stock code: 27) today reported results for the three month and twelve month periods ended 31 December 2022. (All amounts are expressed in HKD unless otherwise stated)
LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
I would like to take this opportunity to provide you with a broad market overview and to review the financial performance of GEG in 2022. Macau like the rest of the world continued to experience the impact of COVID-19 throughout 2022, with sporadic outbreaks in Mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong and the subsequent travel and quarantine restrictions impacting visitor arrivals. I am pleased to report that in early 2023 all the travel restrictions were lifted and Macau is well positioned to welcome Mainland and international visitors in 2023.
We are pleased with the reopening of borders in early 2023. Macau has experienced solid demand and associated revenue and we were particularly encouraged by the performance over the Chinese New Year Golden Week. We are hopeful for a sustainable recovery and remain cautiously optimistic.
Additionally, we are delighted to have been awarded a new Gaming Concession by the Macau Government which will be valid to December 31, 2032. Over the next 10 years, GEG will invest nearly MOP28.4 billion to enhance the facilities and services of its integrated resorts, of which over 96% of the total investment will be used for non-gaming projects and exploring overseas customer markets. We are confident in the future outlook for Macau and we look forward to working with all the stakeholders over the next 10 years and supporting the growth of Macau with a particular focus on non-gaming.
Moving onto our financial performance, in Q4 2022 Group Net Revenue was $2.9 billion, down 39% year-on-year and up 43% quarter-on-quarter. Group Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.2) billion, versus $1.0 billion in Q4 2021 and $(0.6) billion in Q3 2022. For 2022 full year Group Net Revenue was $11.5 billion, down 42% year-on-year. Group Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.6) billion, versus $3.5 billion in 2021. Full year Group net profit attributable to shareholders ("NPAS") was $(3.4) billion, versus $1.3 billion in 2021.
Our balance sheet remained healthy and liquid. As of 31 December 2022, cash and liquid investments were $26.4 billion and net cash was $18.9 billion. Debt of $7.5 billion primarily reflects our ongoing treasury yield management initiatives.
We are pleased to confirm that Cotai Phase 3 is effectively completed and we continue with the development of Phase 4. We are scheduled to progressively open Phase 3 Galaxy International Convention Center ("GICC"), Galaxy Arena and Raffles at Galaxy Macau in Q2 2023, with our first MICE event being held in April 2023. This will be followed by world-class concerts K-Pop TREASURE and the highly popular BLACKPINK's world tour to be held in our state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena. We will continue to monitor market conditions and when appropriate we will open Andaz Macau.
GEG is committed to invest in Macau's economic diversification and support the Macau Government's vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure by hosting a variety of world class shows and performances. We will bring known proven events into Macau to support the Governments non-gaming drive. Additionally, we will introduce new and innovative events to further diversify Macau's economy and attract international tourists.
Finally, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all of our committed team members whom without their commitment we would not have been able to navigate through the pandemic. Our team members continue to deliver exceptional customer experiences and 'World Class, Asian Heart' service each and every day. Thank you.
Dr. Lui Che Woo
GBM, MBE, JP, LLD, DSSc, DBA
Chairman
Q4 & FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
GEG: Well Positioned for Future Growth
Galaxy Macau: Well Positioned for Future Growth
StarWorld Macau: Well Positioned for Future Growth
Broadway Macau, City Clubs and Construction Materials Division
Balance Sheet: Healthy and Liquid Balance Sheet
Development Update: Progressively Opening Phase 3 in Q2 2023 and Continue Making Progress on Phase 4
Macau Market Overview
Basically for the whole of 2021 and 2022 Macau was impacted by COVID-19 and the associated travel restrictions. Based on DICJ reporting, Macau's Gross Gaming Revenue ("GGR") for 2022 was $41.0 billion, down 51% year-on-year. GGR in Q4 2022 was $10.1 billion, down 46% year-on-year and up 87% quarter-on-quarter.
In 2022, visitor arrivals to Macau were 5.7 million, down 26% year-on-year. Overnight visitors decreased 33% year-on-year. Mainland visitor arrivals to Macau were 5.1 million, down 28% year-on-year. For Q4 2022, visitor arrivals to Macau were 1.3 million, down 31% year-on-year and up 49% quarter-on-quarter, in which Mainland visitor arrivals were 1.2 million, down 35% year-on-year and up 47% quarter-on-quarter.
Group Financial Results
Full Year 2022
The Group posted Net Revenue of $11.5 billion, down 42% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.6) billion versus $3.5 billion in 2021. NPAS was $(3.4) billion versus $1.3 billion in 2021. Galaxy Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $295 million, down 90% year-on-year. StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $(527) million versus $374 million in 2021. Broadway Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $(62) million versus $(84) million in 2021.
In 2022, GEG played unlucky in its gaming operation which decreased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $33 million. Normalized Adjusted EBITDA was $(520) million versus $3.2 billion in 2021.
The Group's total GGR on a management basis1 in 2022 was $7.5 billion, down 57% year-on-year. Mass GGR was $6.2 billion, down 45% year-on-year. VIP GGR was $923 million, down 83% year-on-year. Electronic GGR was $405 million, down 37% year-on-year.
Summary table of GEG Q4 and full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjustments:
in HK$'m
Q4
Q3
Q4
YoY
QoQ
FY
FY
Adjusted EBITDA
1,043
(581)
(163)
-116%
72%
3,537
(553)
Luck2
(45)
(20)
(40)
-
-
164
(33)
Expense reversal benefit
168
-
-
-
-
168
-
Normalized Adjusted EBITDA
920
(561)
(123)
-113%
78%
3,205
(520)
|Group Key Financial Data
(HK$'m)
2021
2022
Revenues:
Net Gaming
14,010
6,566
Non-gaming
2,663
2,021
Construction Materials
3,022
2,887
Total Net Revenue
19,695
11,474
Adjusted EBITDA
3,537
(553)
Gaming Statistics3
(HK$'m)
2021
2022
Rolling Chip Volume4
159,174
31,157
Win Rate %
3.4%
3.0%
Win
5,453
923
Mass Table Drop5
46,013
23,685
Win Rate %
24.4%
26.1%
Win
11,238
6,188
Electronic Gaming Volume
17,627
11,679
Win Rate %
3.6%
3.5%
Win
642
405
Total GGR Win6
17,333
7,516
Balance Sheet
The Group's balance sheet remains healthy and liquid. As of 31 December 2022, cash and liquid investments were $26.4 billion and net cash was $18.9 billion. Debt was $7.5 billion which primarily reflects our ongoing treasury yield management initiatives. Core debt remained minimal at $0.4 billion. This provides us with valuable flexibility in managing our ongoing operations and allows us to continue investing in our longer term development plans.
Q4 2022
The Group's Net Revenue was $2.9 billion, down 39% year-on-year and up 43% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $(163) million, versus $1,043 million in Q4 2021 and $(581) million in Q3 2022. Galaxy Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $58 million, down 92% year-on-year, up 119% quarter-on-quarter. StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $(142) million, versus $44 million in Q4 2021 and $(169) million in Q3 2022. Broadway Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $(10) million, versus $(22) million in Q4 2021 and $(16) million in Q3 2022.
During Q4 2022, GEG played unlucky in its gaming operations which decreased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $40 million. Normalized Adjusted EBITDA was $(123) million, versus $0.9 billion in Q4 2021 and $(0.6) billion in Q3 2022.
The Group's total GGR on a management basis7 in Q4 2022 was $1.8 billion, down 53% year-on-year and up 99% quarter-on-quarter. Mass GGR was $1.6 billion, down 48% year-on-year, up 97% quarter-on-quarter. VIP GGR was $148 million, down 79% year-on-year and up 164% quarter-on-quarter. Electronic GGR was $103 million, down 35% year-on-year and up 61% quarter-on-quarter.
Group Key Financial Data
(HK$'m)
Q4 2021
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
FY2021
FY2022
Revenues:
Net Gaming
3,256
821
1,590
14,010
6,566
Non-gaming
666
438
529
2,663
2,021
Construction Materials
830
775
797
3,022
2,887
Total Net Revenue
4,752
2,034
2,916
19,695
11,474
Adjusted EBITDA
1,043
(581)
(163)
3,537
(553)
Gaming Statistics8
(HK$'m)
Q4 2021
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
FY2021
FY2022
Rolling Chip Volume9
25,782
2,782
6,815
159,174
31,157
Win Rate %
2.8%
2.0%
2.2%
3.4%
3.0%
Win
713
56
148
5,453
923
Mass Table Drop10
11,449
3,301
6,311
46,013
23,685
Win Rate %
26.4%
24.2%
24.9%
24.4%
26.1%
Win
3,027
798
1,573
11,238
6,188
Electronic Gaming Volume
4,444
1,696
2,964
17,627
11,679
Win Rate %
3.6%
3.8%
3.5%
3.6%
3.5%
Win
159
64
103
642
405
Total GGR Win11
3,899
918
1,824
17,333
7,516
Galaxy Macau
Galaxy Macau is the primary contributor to Group revenue and earnings. In 2022, Net Revenue was $7.4 billion, down 44% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $295 million, down 90% year-on-year. Galaxy Macau played unlucky in its gaming operations which decreased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $33 million. Normalized 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $328 million, down 88% year-on-year.
In Q4 2022, Galaxy Macau's Net Revenue was $1.8 billion, down 43% year-on-year and up 71% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $58 million, down 92% year-on-year and up 119% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin under HKFRS was 3% (Q4 2021: 24%). Galaxy Macau played unlucky in its gaming operations which decreased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $40 million. Normalized Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $98 million, down 88% year-on-year and up 135% quarter-on-quarter.
The combined five hotels occupancy12 was 33% for Q4 and 31% for the full year 2022.
Galaxy Macau Key Financial Data
(HK$'m)
Q4 2021
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
FY2021
FY2022
Revenues:
Net Gaming
2,599
663
1,378
10,832
5,560
Hotel / F&B / Others
252
171
208
1,097
782
Mall
363
238
248
1,347
1,076
Total Net Revenue
3,214
1,072
1,834
13,276
7,418
Adjusted EBITDA
763
(299)
58
2,905
295
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
24%
NEG13
3%
22%
4%
Gaming Statistics14
(HK$'m)
Q4 2021
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
FY2021
FY2022
Rolling Chip Volume15
19,908
2,782
6,815
117,626
31,157
Win Rate %
2.7%
2.0%
2.2%
3.5%
3.0%
Win
542
56
148
4,081
923
Mass Table Drop16
7,827
2,422
4,916
29,519
17,282
Win Rate %
29.5%
26.4%
27.2%
28.1%
29.0%
Win
2,306
641
1,335
8,287
5,012
Electronic Gaming Volume
3,109
1,021
1,925
12,736
7,556
Win Rate %
4.2%
5.1%
4.2%
4.1%
4.3%
Win
130
52
81
528
323
Total GGR Win
2,978
749
1,564
12,896
6,258
StarWorld Macau
In 2022, StarWorld Macau's Net Revenue was $1.0 billion, down 68% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $(527) million versus $374 million in 2021. There was no luck impact on StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA in 2022.
In Q4 2022, StarWorld Macau's Net Revenue was $246 million, down 63% year-on-year and up 56% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $(142) million, versus $44 million in Q4 2021 and $(169) million in Q3 2022. There was no luck impact on StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2022.
Hotel occupancy17 was 45% for Q4 and 38% for the full year 2022.
StarWorld Macau Key Financial Data
(HK$'m)
Q4 2021
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
FY2021
FY2022
Revenues:
Net Gaming
632
139
217
3,116
945
Hotel / F&B / Others
31
17
24
135
85
Mall
6
2
5
27
18
Total Net Revenue
669
158
246
3,278
1,048
Adjusted EBITDA
44
(169)
(142)
374
(527)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
7%
NEG18
NEG18
11%
NEG18
Gaming Statistics19
(HK$'m)
Q4 2021
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
FY2021
FY2022
Rolling Chip Volume20
5,874
0
0
40,608
0
Win Rate %
2.9%
0
0
3.3%
0
Win
171
0
0
1,331
0
Mass Table Drop21
2,798
795
1,320
13,477
5,280
Win Rate %
20.2%
18.2%
17.3%
18.2%
18.7%
Win
565
144
229
2,447
985
Electronic Gaming Volume
534
228
522
2,303
1,567
Win Rate %
2.2%
2.6%
2.4%
2.6%
2.4%
Win
12
6
12
60
37
Total GGR Win
748
150
241
3,838
1,022
Broadway Macau
Broadway Macau is a unique family friendly, street entertainment and food resort supported by Macau SMEs. In 2022, Broadway Macau's Net Revenue was $60 million, up 5% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $(62) million, versus $(84) million in 2021. There was no luck impact on Broadway Macau's Adjusted EBITDA in 2022.
In Q4 2022, Broadway Macau's Net Revenue was $19 million, up 36% year-on-year and up 90% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $(10) million, versus $(22) million in Q4 2021 and $(16) million in Q3 2022. There was no luck impact on Broadway Macau's Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2022.
City Clubs
In 2022, City Clubs' Net Revenue was $61 million, down 2% year-on-year22. Adjusted EBITDA was $(21) million, versus $62 million in 2021. In Q4 2022, City Clubs' Net Revenue was $20 million, down 20% year-on-year and up 5% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $(14) million, versus $25 million in Q4 2021 and $(26) million in Q3 2022.
Construction Materials Division ("CMD")
In 2022, CMD delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $566 million, down 42% year-on-year. In Q4 2022, CMD's Adjusted EBITDA was $160 million, down 45% year-on-year and up 37% quarter-on-quarter.
Development Update
Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Macau
We continue to make ongoing progressive enhancements to our resorts to ensure that they remain competitive and appealing to our guests.
Cotai - The Next Chapter
We are pleased to confirm that Cotai Phase 3 is effectively completed and we continue with the development of Phase 4. We are scheduled to progressively open Phase 3 GICC, Galaxy Arena and Raffles at Galaxy Macau in Q2 2023, with our first MICE event being held in April 2023. This will be followed by world-class concerts K-Pop TREASURE and the highly popular BLACKPINK's world tour to be held in our state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena. We will continue to monitor market conditions and when appropriate we will open Andaz Macau.
We are now firmly focused on the development of Phase 4, which is already well under way. We see the premium market evolving with this segment preferring higher quality and more spacious rooms. We continue to proceed with the construction of Cotai Phase 4, our next generation integrated resort, which will complete our ecosystem in Cotai.
Phases 3 & 4 combined will have approximately 3,000 high end and family rooms and villas, 400,000 square feet of MICE space, a 500,000 square feet 16,000-seat multi-purpose arena, F&B, retail and casinos, among others. As you can see, we remain highly confident about the future of Macau where Cotai Phases 3 & 4 will support Macau's vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.
Selected Major Awards for 2022
Award
Presenter
GEG
Top 20 Companies of the 7th Hong Kong Business Sustainability Index
Top 20 Companies of the 3rd Greater Bay Area Business Sustainability Index
Centre for Business Sustainability, The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Volunteer Award of Outstanding Enterprise 2022 in Macau
Association of Volunteer Social Service Macao
Most Outstanding Company in Hong Kong - Casinos & Gaming Sector
Asiamoney
Charitable Community Award
International Gaming Awards 2022
Galaxy Macau
GBA Low Carbon Buildings Top 100 Award
Greater Bay Area Carbon Neutrality Association
LEED v4 Gold Certificate - Galaxy Macau Phase 3C Lot 3
U.S. Green Building Council
2022 Forbes Travel Guide
- Five-Star Hotel - The Ritz-Carlton, Macau
- Five-Star Hotel - Banyan Tree Macau
- Five-Star Hotel - Hotel Okura Macau
- Four-Star Hotel - Galaxy Hotel
- Five-Star Spa - The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau
- Five-Star Spa - Banyan Tree Macau
Forbes Travel Guide
Michelin Guide Hotel Selection
- The Ritz-Carlton, Macau
- Banyan Tree Macau
- JW Marriott Hotel Macau
The MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022
Broadway Macau
CEM Energy Saving Contest 2022 - Excellence Award
CEM Energy Saving Contest 2022 - Continuous Energy Saving Award
Companhia de Electricidade de Macau - CEM, S.A.
2021 Macao Green Hotel Award - Silver Award
Environmental Protection Bureau of the Macao SAR Government
Construction Materials Division
Hong Kong Green Organization - Hong Kong Green Organization Recognition
Environmental Campaign Committee
BOCHK Corporate Environmental Leadership Awards 2021 - EcoPartner - 5 Years Plus EcoPioneer
Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Federation of Hong Kong Industries
Caring Company Logo 2021/22 - 20 Years Plus Caring Company Logo
The Hong Kong Council of Social Service
Social Capital Builder Logo Award
The Community Investment and Inclusion Fund
Outlook
Following the reopening of borders, we experienced a surge in visitor arrivals and we are encouraged by the recovery momentum during Chinese New Year. We are hopeful for a sustainable recovery and remain cautiously optimistic. Our confidence in the future for Macau is evidenced by GEG substantial ongoing investment into the development of Macau.
We are well positioned for long term growth. We continue to make ongoing progressive enhancements, upgrading our existing properties and focusing on elevating service standards with continuous training, among others. We are scheduled to progressively open Phase 3 GICC, Galaxy Arena and Raffles at Galaxy Macau in Q2 2023 where new room capacity, MICE facilities and non-gaming elements will expand and broaden GEG's product offering in Macau. We will continue to monitor market conditions and when appropriate we will open Andaz Macau.
We are confident in and committed to the medium and longer term development of Macau as evidenced by our further MOP28.4 billion investment commitment into Macau, of which over 96% of the investment will be used for non-gaming projects and exploring overseas customer markets over the next decade. Our further investment will have a particular focus on themed amusements, entertainment and performances, MICE, sporting events, culture and art. We will work with the Macau Government, and are currently finalizing our investment plans which will be submitted to the Government by the end of March. We continue to review the Greater Bay Area and Hengqin for opportunities, but our current priority is focused on Macau. As you can see, we remain confident about the future of Macau where Cotai Phases 3 & 4 will support Macau's vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group (HKEx stock code: 27)
Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading resorts, hospitality and gaming companies. It primarily develops and operates a large portfolio of integrated resort, retail, dining, hotel and gaming facilities in Macau. The Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index.
GEG was one of the three original concessionaires in Macau when the gaming industry was liberalized in 2002. In 2022, GEG was awarded a new gaming concession valid from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2032. GEG has a successful track record of delivering innovative, spectacular and award-winning properties, products and services, underpinned by a "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, that has enabled it to consistently outperform the market in Macau.
GEG operates three flagship destinations in Macau: on Cotai, Galaxy Macau, one of the world's largest integrated destination resorts, and the adjoining Broadway Macau, a unique landmark entertainment and food street destination; and on the Peninsula, StarWorld Macau, an award winning premium property.
The Group has the largest undeveloped landbank of any concessionaire in Macau. When The Next Chapter of its Cotai development is completed, GEG's resorts footprint on Cotai will double to more than 2 million square meters, making the resorts, entertainment and MICE precinct one of the largest and most diverse integrated destinations in the world. GEG is also progressing plans for its Hengqin project and we are also expanding our focus beyond Hengqin and Macau to potentially include opportunities within the rapidly expanding Greater Bay Area. These projects will help GEG develop and support Macau in its vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.
In July 2015, GEG made a strategic investment in Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco ("Monte-Carlo SBM"), a world renowned owner and operator of iconic luxury hotels and resorts in the Principality of Monaco. GEG continues to explore a range of international development opportunities with Monte-Carlo SBM.
GEG is committed to delivering world class unique experiences to its guests and building a sustainable future for the communities in which it operates. For more information about the Group, please visit www.galaxyentertainment.com
____________________________
1 The primary difference between statutory gross revenue and management basis gross revenue is the treatment of City Clubs revenue where fee income is reported on a statutory basis and gross gaming revenue is reported on a management basis. At the Group level the gaming statistics include Company owned resorts plus City Clubs.
2 Reflects luck associated with our rolling chip program.
3 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.
4 Reflects sum of junket VIP and inhouse premium direct.
5 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.
6 Total GGR win includes gaming win from City Clubs.
7 The primary difference between statutory gross revenue and management basis gross revenue is the treatment of City Clubs revenue where fee income is reported on a statutory basis and gross gaming revenue is reported on a management basis. At the Group level the gaming statistics include Company owned resorts plus City Clubs.
8 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.
9 Reflects sum of junket VIP and inhouse premium direct.
10 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.
11 Total GGR win includes gaming win from City Clubs.
12 Hotel occupancy is based upon available rooms.
13 NEG represents negative margin.
14 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.
15 Reflects sum of junket VIP and inhouse premium direct.
16 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.
17 Hotel occupancy is based upon available rooms.
18 NEG represents negative margin.
19 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.
20 Reflects junket VIP.
21 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.
22 Effective in June 2022, we ceased operations at Rio Casino and President Casino with the aim to optimize the Company's operational scale.
Contacts
For Media Enquiries:
Galaxy Entertainment Group - Investor Relations
Mr. Peter J. Caveny / Ms. Yoko Ku / Ms. Joyce Fung
Tel: +852 3150 1111
Email: ir@galaxyentertainment.com