HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG", "Company" or the "Group") (HKEx stock code: 27) today reported results for the three month and twelve month periods ended 31 December 2022. (All amounts are expressed in HKD unless otherwise stated)

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

I would like to take this opportunity to provide you with a broad market overview and to review the financial performance of GEG in 2022. Macau like the rest of the world continued to experience the impact of COVID-19 throughout 2022, with sporadic outbreaks in Mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong and the subsequent travel and quarantine restrictions impacting visitor arrivals. I am pleased to report that in early 2023 all the travel restrictions were lifted and Macau is well positioned to welcome Mainland and international visitors in 2023.

We are pleased with the reopening of borders in early 2023. Macau has experienced solid demand and associated revenue and we were particularly encouraged by the performance over the Chinese New Year Golden Week. We are hopeful for a sustainable recovery and remain cautiously optimistic.

Additionally, we are delighted to have been awarded a new Gaming Concession by the Macau Government which will be valid to December 31, 2032. Over the next 10 years, GEG will invest nearly MOP28.4 billion to enhance the facilities and services of its integrated resorts, of which over 96% of the total investment will be used for non-gaming projects and exploring overseas customer markets. We are confident in the future outlook for Macau and we look forward to working with all the stakeholders over the next 10 years and supporting the growth of Macau with a particular focus on non-gaming.

Moving onto our financial performance, in Q4 2022 Group Net Revenue was $2.9 billion, down 39% year-on-year and up 43% quarter-on-quarter. Group Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.2) billion, versus $1.0 billion in Q4 2021 and $(0.6) billion in Q3 2022. For 2022 full year Group Net Revenue was $11.5 billion, down 42% year-on-year. Group Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.6) billion, versus $3.5 billion in 2021. Full year Group net profit attributable to shareholders ("NPAS") was $(3.4) billion, versus $1.3 billion in 2021.

Our balance sheet remained healthy and liquid. As of 31 December 2022, cash and liquid investments were $26.4 billion and net cash was $18.9 billion. Debt of $7.5 billion primarily reflects our ongoing treasury yield management initiatives.

We are pleased to confirm that Cotai Phase 3 is effectively completed and we continue with the development of Phase 4. We are scheduled to progressively open Phase 3 Galaxy International Convention Center ("GICC"), Galaxy Arena and Raffles at Galaxy Macau in Q2 2023, with our first MICE event being held in April 2023. This will be followed by world-class concerts K-Pop TREASURE and the highly popular BLACKPINK's world tour to be held in our state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena. We will continue to monitor market conditions and when appropriate we will open Andaz Macau.

GEG is committed to invest in Macau's economic diversification and support the Macau Government's vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure by hosting a variety of world class shows and performances. We will bring known proven events into Macau to support the Governments non-gaming drive. Additionally, we will introduce new and innovative events to further diversify Macau's economy and attract international tourists.

Finally, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all of our committed team members whom without their commitment we would not have been able to navigate through the pandemic. Our team members continue to deliver exceptional customer experiences and 'World Class, Asian Heart' service each and every day. Thank you.

Dr. Lui Che Woo

GBM, MBE, JP, LLD, DSSc, DBA

Chairman

Q4 & FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS GEG: Well Positioned for Future Growth Full Year Group Net Revenue of $11.5 billion, down 42% year-on-year

Full Year Group Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.6) billion versus $3.5 billion in 2021

Full Year Group NPAS of $(3.4) billion versus $1.3 billion in 2021

Full year Adjusted NPAS of $(2.3) billion after adjusting for non-recurring and other charges

Q4 Group Net Revenue of $2.9 billion, down 39% year-on-year and up 43% quarter-on-quarter

Q4 Group Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.2) billion, versus $1.0 billion in Q4 2021 and $(0.6) billion in Q3 2022

Played unlucky which decreased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $40 million, normalized Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.1) billion, versus $0.9 billion in Q4 2021 and $(0.6) billion in Q3 2022 Galaxy Macau: Well Positioned for Future Growth Full Year Net Revenue of $7.4 billion, down 44% year-on-year

Full Year Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 billion, down 90% year-on-year

Q4 Net Revenue of $1.8 billion, down 43% year-on-year and up 71% quarter-on-quarter

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $58 million, versus $763 million in Q4 2021 and $(299) million in Q3 2022

Played unlucky in Q4 which decreased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $40 million, normalized Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $98 million, down 88% year-on-year and up 135% quarter-on-quarter

Hotel occupancy for Q4 across the five hotels was 33% StarWorld Macau: Well Positioned for Future Growth Full Year Net Revenue of $1.0 billion, down 68% year-on-year

Full Year Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.5) billion versus $0.4 billion in 2021

Q4 Net Revenue of $0.2 billion, down 63% year-on-year and up 56% quarter-on-quarter

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $(142) million, versus $44 million in Q4 2021 and $(169) million in Q3 2022

There was no luck impact on Q4 Adjusted EBITDA

Hotel occupancy for Q4 was 45% Broadway Macau, City Clubs and Construction Materials Division Broadway Macau: Full Year Adjusted EBITDA of $(62) million, versus $(84) million in 2021. In Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $(10) million, versus $(22) million in Q4 2021 and $(16) million in Q3 2022

City Clubs: Full Year Adjusted EBITDA of $(21) million, versus $62 million in 2021. In Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $(14) million, versus $25 million in Q4 2021 and $(26) million in Q3 2022

Construction Materials Division: Full Year Adjusted EBITDA of $566 million, down 42% year-on-year. In Q4 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $160 million, down 45% year-on-year and up 37% quarter-on-quarter Balance Sheet: Healthy and Liquid Balance Sheet As at 31 December 2022, cash and liquid investments were $26.4 billion and net cash was $18.9 billion

As at 31 December 2022, debt of $7.5 billion primarily reflects ongoing treasury yield management initiatives with minimal core debt of $0.4 billion Development Update: Progressively Opening Phase 3 in Q2 2023 and Continue Making Progress on Phase 4 Cotai Phase 3 - Scheduled to open GICC, Galaxy Arena and Raffles at Galaxy Macau in Q2 2023

Cotai Phase 4 - Our efforts are firmly focused on the development of Phase 4. Phase 4 has a strong focus on non-gaming, primarily targeting MICE, entertainment, family facilities and also includes gaming

Macau Market Overview

Basically for the whole of 2021 and 2022 Macau was impacted by COVID-19 and the associated travel restrictions. Based on DICJ reporting, Macau's Gross Gaming Revenue ("GGR") for 2022 was $41.0 billion, down 51% year-on-year. GGR in Q4 2022 was $10.1 billion, down 46% year-on-year and up 87% quarter-on-quarter.

In 2022, visitor arrivals to Macau were 5.7 million, down 26% year-on-year. Overnight visitors decreased 33% year-on-year. Mainland visitor arrivals to Macau were 5.1 million, down 28% year-on-year. For Q4 2022, visitor arrivals to Macau were 1.3 million, down 31% year-on-year and up 49% quarter-on-quarter, in which Mainland visitor arrivals were 1.2 million, down 35% year-on-year and up 47% quarter-on-quarter.

Group Financial Results

Full Year 2022

The Group posted Net Revenue of $11.5 billion, down 42% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.6) billion versus $3.5 billion in 2021. NPAS was $(3.4) billion versus $1.3 billion in 2021. Galaxy Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $295 million, down 90% year-on-year. StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $(527) million versus $374 million in 2021. Broadway Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $(62) million versus $(84) million in 2021.

In 2022, GEG played unlucky in its gaming operation which decreased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $33 million. Normalized Adjusted EBITDA was $(520) million versus $3.2 billion in 2021.

The Group's total GGR on a management basis1 in 2022 was $7.5 billion, down 57% year-on-year. Mass GGR was $6.2 billion, down 45% year-on-year. VIP GGR was $923 million, down 83% year-on-year. Electronic GGR was $405 million, down 37% year-on-year.

Summary table of GEG Q4 and full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjustments:

in HK$'m Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q4

2022 YoY QoQ FY

2021 FY

2022 Adjusted EBITDA 1,043 (581) (163) -116% 72% 3,537 (553) Luck2 (45) (20) (40) - - 164 (33) Expense reversal benefit 168 - - - - 168 - Normalized Adjusted EBITDA 920 (561) (123) -113% 78% 3,205 (520)

Group Key Financial Data (HK$'m) 2021 2022 Revenues: Net Gaming 14,010 6,566 Non-gaming 2,663 2,021 Construction Materials 3,022 2,887 Total Net Revenue 19,695 11,474 Adjusted EBITDA 3,537 (553) Gaming Statistics3 (HK$'m) 2021 2022 Rolling Chip Volume4 159,174 31,157 Win Rate % 3.4% 3.0% Win 5,453 923 Mass Table Drop5 46,013 23,685 Win Rate % 24.4% 26.1% Win 11,238 6,188 Electronic Gaming Volume 17,627 11,679 Win Rate % 3.6% 3.5% Win 642 405 Total GGR Win6 17,333 7,516

Balance Sheet

The Group's balance sheet remains healthy and liquid. As of 31 December 2022, cash and liquid investments were $26.4 billion and net cash was $18.9 billion. Debt was $7.5 billion which primarily reflects our ongoing treasury yield management initiatives. Core debt remained minimal at $0.4 billion. This provides us with valuable flexibility in managing our ongoing operations and allows us to continue investing in our longer term development plans.

Q4 2022

The Group's Net Revenue was $2.9 billion, down 39% year-on-year and up 43% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $(163) million, versus $1,043 million in Q4 2021 and $(581) million in Q3 2022. Galaxy Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $58 million, down 92% year-on-year, up 119% quarter-on-quarter. StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $(142) million, versus $44 million in Q4 2021 and $(169) million in Q3 2022. Broadway Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $(10) million, versus $(22) million in Q4 2021 and $(16) million in Q3 2022.

During Q4 2022, GEG played unlucky in its gaming operations which decreased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $40 million. Normalized Adjusted EBITDA was $(123) million, versus $0.9 billion in Q4 2021 and $(0.6) billion in Q3 2022.

The Group's total GGR on a management basis7 in Q4 2022 was $1.8 billion, down 53% year-on-year and up 99% quarter-on-quarter. Mass GGR was $1.6 billion, down 48% year-on-year, up 97% quarter-on-quarter. VIP GGR was $148 million, down 79% year-on-year and up 164% quarter-on-quarter. Electronic GGR was $103 million, down 35% year-on-year and up 61% quarter-on-quarter.

Group Key Financial Data (HK$'m) Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY2021 FY2022 Revenues: Net Gaming 3,256 821 1,590 14,010 6,566 Non-gaming 666 438 529 2,663 2,021 Construction Materials 830 775 797 3,022 2,887 Total Net Revenue 4,752 2,034 2,916 19,695 11,474 Adjusted EBITDA 1,043 (581) (163) 3,537 (553) Gaming Statistics8 (HK$'m) Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY2021 FY2022 Rolling Chip Volume9 25,782 2,782 6,815 159,174 31,157 Win Rate % 2.8% 2.0% 2.2% 3.4% 3.0% Win 713 56 148 5,453 923 Mass Table Drop10 11,449 3,301 6,311 46,013 23,685 Win Rate % 26.4% 24.2% 24.9% 24.4% 26.1% Win 3,027 798 1,573 11,238 6,188 Electronic Gaming Volume 4,444 1,696 2,964 17,627 11,679 Win Rate % 3.6% 3.8% 3.5% 3.6% 3.5% Win 159 64 103 642 405 Total GGR Win11 3,899 918 1,824 17,333 7,516

Galaxy Macau

Galaxy Macau is the primary contributor to Group revenue and earnings. In 2022, Net Revenue was $7.4 billion, down 44% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $295 million, down 90% year-on-year. Galaxy Macau played unlucky in its gaming operations which decreased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $33 million. Normalized 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $328 million, down 88% year-on-year.

In Q4 2022, Galaxy Macau's Net Revenue was $1.8 billion, down 43% year-on-year and up 71% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $58 million, down 92% year-on-year and up 119% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin under HKFRS was 3% (Q4 2021: 24%). Galaxy Macau played unlucky in its gaming operations which decreased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $40 million. Normalized Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $98 million, down 88% year-on-year and up 135% quarter-on-quarter.

The combined five hotels occupancy12 was 33% for Q4 and 31% for the full year 2022.

Galaxy Macau Key Financial Data (HK$'m) Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY2021 FY2022 Revenues: Net Gaming 2,599 663 1,378 10,832 5,560 Hotel / F&B / Others 252 171 208 1,097 782 Mall 363 238 248 1,347 1,076 Total Net Revenue 3,214 1,072 1,834 13,276 7,418 Adjusted EBITDA 763 (299) 58 2,905 295 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24% NEG13 3% 22% 4% Gaming Statistics14 (HK$'m) Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY2021 FY2022 Rolling Chip Volume15 19,908 2,782 6,815 117,626 31,157 Win Rate % 2.7% 2.0% 2.2% 3.5% 3.0% Win 542 56 148 4,081 923 Mass Table Drop16 7,827 2,422 4,916 29,519 17,282 Win Rate % 29.5% 26.4% 27.2% 28.1% 29.0% Win 2,306 641 1,335 8,287 5,012 Electronic Gaming Volume 3,109 1,021 1,925 12,736 7,556 Win Rate % 4.2% 5.1% 4.2% 4.1% 4.3% Win 130 52 81 528 323 Total GGR Win 2,978 749 1,564 12,896 6,258

StarWorld Macau

In 2022, StarWorld Macau's Net Revenue was $1.0 billion, down 68% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $(527) million versus $374 million in 2021. There was no luck impact on StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA in 2022.

In Q4 2022, StarWorld Macau's Net Revenue was $246 million, down 63% year-on-year and up 56% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $(142) million, versus $44 million in Q4 2021 and $(169) million in Q3 2022. There was no luck impact on StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2022.

Hotel occupancy17 was 45% for Q4 and 38% for the full year 2022.

StarWorld Macau Key Financial Data (HK$'m) Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY2021 FY2022 Revenues: Net Gaming 632 139 217 3,116 945 Hotel / F&B / Others 31 17 24 135 85 Mall 6 2 5 27 18 Total Net Revenue 669 158 246 3,278 1,048 Adjusted EBITDA 44 (169) (142) 374 (527) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7% NEG18 NEG18 11% NEG18 Gaming Statistics19 (HK$'m) Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY2021 FY2022 Rolling Chip Volume20 5,874 0 0 40,608 0 Win Rate % 2.9% 0 0 3.3% 0 Win 171 0 0 1,331 0 Mass Table Drop21 2,798 795 1,320 13,477 5,280 Win Rate % 20.2% 18.2% 17.3% 18.2% 18.7% Win 565 144 229 2,447 985 Electronic Gaming Volume 534 228 522 2,303 1,567 Win Rate % 2.2% 2.6% 2.4% 2.6% 2.4% Win 12 6 12 60 37 Total GGR Win 748 150 241 3,838 1,022

Broadway Macau

Broadway Macau is a unique family friendly, street entertainment and food resort supported by Macau SMEs. In 2022, Broadway Macau's Net Revenue was $60 million, up 5% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $(62) million, versus $(84) million in 2021. There was no luck impact on Broadway Macau's Adjusted EBITDA in 2022.

In Q4 2022, Broadway Macau's Net Revenue was $19 million, up 36% year-on-year and up 90% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $(10) million, versus $(22) million in Q4 2021 and $(16) million in Q3 2022. There was no luck impact on Broadway Macau's Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2022.

City Clubs

In 2022, City Clubs' Net Revenue was $61 million, down 2% year-on-year22. Adjusted EBITDA was $(21) million, versus $62 million in 2021. In Q4 2022, City Clubs' Net Revenue was $20 million, down 20% year-on-year and up 5% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $(14) million, versus $25 million in Q4 2021 and $(26) million in Q3 2022.

Construction Materials Division ("CMD")

In 2022, CMD delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $566 million, down 42% year-on-year. In Q4 2022, CMD's Adjusted EBITDA was $160 million, down 45% year-on-year and up 37% quarter-on-quarter.

Development Update

Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Macau

We continue to make ongoing progressive enhancements to our resorts to ensure that they remain competitive and appealing to our guests.

Cotai - The Next Chapter

We are pleased to confirm that Cotai Phase 3 is effectively completed and we continue with the development of Phase 4. We are scheduled to progressively open Phase 3 GICC, Galaxy Arena and Raffles at Galaxy Macau in Q2 2023, with our first MICE event being held in April 2023. This will be followed by world-class concerts K-Pop TREASURE and the highly popular BLACKPINK's world tour to be held in our state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena. We will continue to monitor market conditions and when appropriate we will open Andaz Macau.

We are now firmly focused on the development of Phase 4, which is already well under way. We see the premium market evolving with this segment preferring higher quality and more spacious rooms. We continue to proceed with the construction of Cotai Phase 4, our next generation integrated resort, which will complete our ecosystem in Cotai.

Phases 3 & 4 combined will have approximately 3,000 high end and family rooms and villas, 400,000 square feet of MICE space, a 500,000 square feet 16,000-seat multi-purpose arena, F&B, retail and casinos, among others. As you can see, we remain highly confident about the future of Macau where Cotai Phases 3 & 4 will support Macau's vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

Selected Major Awards for 2022

Award Presenter GEG Top 20 Companies of the 7th Hong Kong Business Sustainability Index Top 20 Companies of the 3rd Greater Bay Area Business Sustainability Index Centre for Business Sustainability, The Chinese University of Hong Kong Volunteer Award of Outstanding Enterprise 2022 in Macau Association of Volunteer Social Service Macao Most Outstanding Company in Hong Kong - Casinos & Gaming Sector Asiamoney Charitable Community Award International Gaming Awards 2022 Galaxy Macau GBA Low Carbon Buildings Top 100 Award Greater Bay Area Carbon Neutrality Association LEED v4 Gold Certificate - Galaxy Macau Phase 3C Lot 3 U.S. Green Building Council 2022 Forbes Travel Guide - Five-Star Hotel - The Ritz-Carlton, Macau - Five-Star Hotel - Banyan Tree Macau - Five-Star Hotel - Hotel Okura Macau - Four-Star Hotel - Galaxy Hotel - Five-Star Spa - The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau - Five-Star Spa - Banyan Tree Macau Forbes Travel Guide Michelin Guide Hotel Selection - The Ritz-Carlton, Macau - Banyan Tree Macau - JW Marriott Hotel Macau The MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022 Broadway Macau CEM Energy Saving Contest 2022 - Excellence Award CEM Energy Saving Contest 2022 - Continuous Energy Saving Award Companhia de Electricidade de Macau - CEM, S.A. 2021 Macao Green Hotel Award - Silver Award Environmental Protection Bureau of the Macao SAR Government Construction Materials Division Hong Kong Green Organization - Hong Kong Green Organization Recognition Environmental Campaign Committee BOCHK Corporate Environmental Leadership Awards 2021 - EcoPartner - 5 Years Plus EcoPioneer Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Federation of Hong Kong Industries Caring Company Logo 2021/22 - 20 Years Plus Caring Company Logo The Hong Kong Council of Social Service Social Capital Builder Logo Award The Community Investment and Inclusion Fund

Outlook

Following the reopening of borders, we experienced a surge in visitor arrivals and we are encouraged by the recovery momentum during Chinese New Year. We are hopeful for a sustainable recovery and remain cautiously optimistic. Our confidence in the future for Macau is evidenced by GEG substantial ongoing investment into the development of Macau.

We are well positioned for long term growth. We continue to make ongoing progressive enhancements, upgrading our existing properties and focusing on elevating service standards with continuous training, among others. We are scheduled to progressively open Phase 3 GICC, Galaxy Arena and Raffles at Galaxy Macau in Q2 2023 where new room capacity, MICE facilities and non-gaming elements will expand and broaden GEG's product offering in Macau. We will continue to monitor market conditions and when appropriate we will open Andaz Macau.

We are confident in and committed to the medium and longer term development of Macau as evidenced by our further MOP28.4 billion investment commitment into Macau, of which over 96% of the investment will be used for non-gaming projects and exploring overseas customer markets over the next decade. Our further investment will have a particular focus on themed amusements, entertainment and performances, MICE, sporting events, culture and art. We will work with the Macau Government, and are currently finalizing our investment plans which will be submitted to the Government by the end of March. We continue to review the Greater Bay Area and Hengqin for opportunities, but our current priority is focused on Macau. As you can see, we remain confident about the future of Macau where Cotai Phases 3 & 4 will support Macau's vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group (HKEx stock code: 27)

Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading resorts, hospitality and gaming companies. It primarily develops and operates a large portfolio of integrated resort, retail, dining, hotel and gaming facilities in Macau. The Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index.

GEG was one of the three original concessionaires in Macau when the gaming industry was liberalized in 2002. In 2022, GEG was awarded a new gaming concession valid from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2032. GEG has a successful track record of delivering innovative, spectacular and award-winning properties, products and services, underpinned by a "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, that has enabled it to consistently outperform the market in Macau.

GEG operates three flagship destinations in Macau: on Cotai, Galaxy Macau, one of the world's largest integrated destination resorts, and the adjoining Broadway Macau, a unique landmark entertainment and food street destination; and on the Peninsula, StarWorld Macau, an award winning premium property.

The Group has the largest undeveloped landbank of any concessionaire in Macau. When The Next Chapter of its Cotai development is completed, GEG's resorts footprint on Cotai will double to more than 2 million square meters, making the resorts, entertainment and MICE precinct one of the largest and most diverse integrated destinations in the world. GEG is also progressing plans for its Hengqin project and we are also expanding our focus beyond Hengqin and Macau to potentially include opportunities within the rapidly expanding Greater Bay Area. These projects will help GEG develop and support Macau in its vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

In July 2015, GEG made a strategic investment in Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco ("Monte-Carlo SBM"), a world renowned owner and operator of iconic luxury hotels and resorts in the Principality of Monaco. GEG continues to explore a range of international development opportunities with Monte-Carlo SBM.

GEG is committed to delivering world class unique experiences to its guests and building a sustainable future for the communities in which it operates. For more information about the Group, please visit www.galaxyentertainment.com

____________________________

1 The primary difference between statutory gross revenue and management basis gross revenue is the treatment of City Clubs revenue where fee income is reported on a statutory basis and gross gaming revenue is reported on a management basis. At the Group level the gaming statistics include Company owned resorts plus City Clubs.

2 Reflects luck associated with our rolling chip program.

3 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.

4 Reflects sum of junket VIP and inhouse premium direct.

5 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.

6 Total GGR win includes gaming win from City Clubs.

7 The primary difference between statutory gross revenue and management basis gross revenue is the treatment of City Clubs revenue where fee income is reported on a statutory basis and gross gaming revenue is reported on a management basis. At the Group level the gaming statistics include Company owned resorts plus City Clubs.

8 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.

9 Reflects sum of junket VIP and inhouse premium direct.

10 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.

11 Total GGR win includes gaming win from City Clubs.

12 Hotel occupancy is based upon available rooms.

13 NEG represents negative margin.

14 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.

15 Reflects sum of junket VIP and inhouse premium direct.

16 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.

17 Hotel occupancy is based upon available rooms.

18 NEG represents negative margin.

19 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.

20 Reflects junket VIP.

21 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.

22 Effective in June 2022, we ceased operations at Rio Casino and President Casino with the aim to optimize the Company's operational scale.

Contacts

For Media Enquiries:

Galaxy Entertainment Group - Investor Relations

Mr. Peter J. Caveny / Ms. Yoko Ku / Ms. Joyce Fung

Tel: +852 3150 1111

Email: ir@galaxyentertainment.com