Mobile Global Esports: MOGO Launches India Esports Campus Ambassadors Program

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports company driving collegiate esports tournament, team, and player development in India, announced today the official launch of the MOGO Campus Ambassadors program. 138 students have signed on as MOGO campus ambassadors at their respective colleges and universities to drive forward their competitive gaming and industry aspirations while creating a grassroots collegiate esports outreach network across India.

MOGO Campus Ambassadors (L-R) Aashi Gupta, Pranav Kumar Vasudeva, Snigdha Deb of VIT Bhopal and Snehan Singh of Mumbai University

"The MOGO Campus Ambassador Program is proving to be very popular with students across India seeking more experience within the esports arena," said Mobile Global Esports CEO Dave Pross. "It's a phenomenal way to reach gamers within our existing collegiate alliances, as well as expand our alliance network as more student athletes become aware of our program and work to sign their respective institutions into the MOGO tournament network. The Ambassadors are a vital and engaged constituency that we strive to serve in ways that forward their careers and aspirations their collegiate years and beyond. We are building a lasting and replicable template for our collegiate esports network that benefits ambassadors and athletes while building brand awareness, activations, and on-campus presence."

"Our Campus Ambassador program selects student representatives from universities and colleges all over India eager to learn about organizing, producing and promoting MOGO online and in-person esports tournaments, develop university alliances, and drive social media marketing, engagement and expansion," said MOGO Chief Gaming Officer Kim Meltzer. "The student ambassadors get hands-on experience, certifications, internship and job opportunities that will serve them well in their future endeavors within the esports industry."

Comments from MOGO Campus Ambassadors follow:

"The only way to do great work is to love what you do. Working with MOGO has helped me explore various new domains," said Aashi Gupta, at VIT Bhopal. "The friendly work environment and support from mentors made it a memorable experience. We love to hear the feedback of the gamers and ensure that the challenges being faced by them are something that we can implement real change in. I am glad and honored to be a part of MOGO's Campus Ambassador program."

"The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be. I am grateful for the opportunities and support that MOGO has provided me," said Pranav Kumar Vasudeva of VIT Bhopal. "I am committed to contributing my best efforts to make a positive impact in Indian esports. MOGO has given me great opportunities to showcase my talents, use my potential to the fullest and work on my skills even more. MOGO has also provided me with a very healthy work environment where I can share the problems I face as an intern with my managers."

Snigdha Deb of VIT Bohpal stated that "I'm pushing boundaries and constantly improving. It's been a great journey so far, and I have learned a lot of things from my seniors at MOGO, including how to communicate with different people. I've also learned a lot about graphic design, content writing and esports related talents to explore my own strengths and weaknesses."

According to Snehan Singh of Mumbai University, "It always seems impossible until it's done. I joined MOGO in November 2022 as a Campus Ambassador. Working here has been completely amazing and made me realize my passion for gaming at its best and helped me work on it. MOGO gave me a platform to showcase my talent by promoting me as their Intern in January 2023. It's a great place to do an internship - lots of learning, to-do tasks with leader assistance and mentorship guidance."

MOGO Campus Ambassadors help manage the relationship with the administrators at their respective institutions, coordinate MOGO pop-up arena tournaments, and are building social media presence and engagement in advance of the launch of the MOGO social platform. In addition they help to expand the non-competitor viewing audience through their work promoting tournaments, as well as developing and coordinating activation opportunities for MOGO tournament sponsors.

Students in India interested in participating in the MOGO Campus Ambassador Program may contact Zahran Bin Javed at zjaved@mogoesports.com.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is a mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players in India. Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business started by its predecessor in 2016. MOGO is now building out and expanding its esports business, with special focus on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram, Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. These statements are based on our management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events, which in turn are based on currently available information. These expectations, beliefs and assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations, beliefs and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

###

Media Contact:

Rich Schineller

941.780.8100

rich@prmgt.com

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740457/MOGO-Launches-India-Esports-Campus-Ambassadors-Program