Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung + Schlüssel-News! Jeder Diabetiker wird es haben wollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12C3D ISIN: CA9468852095 Ticker-Symbol: EJZN 
Tradegate
23.02.23
14:35 Uhr
0,277 Euro
+0,009
+3,36 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEALTH MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEALTH MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2590,27714:54
0,2600,27714:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WEALTH MINERALS
WEALTH MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEALTH MINERALS LTD0,277+3,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.