Wearable Devices Ltd.: Wearable Devices to Showcase its AI-Based Air-Touch Technology for Apple Ecosystem at MWC Barcelona 2023

The Mudra Band's new feature offers seamless transition across a wide range of connected devices including mobile phones, smart glasses, tablets and computers, and smart TVs

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) ("Wearable Devices" or the "Company"), a growth company developing a wrist-worn neural interface technology for B2B and B2C customers, today announced that it will exhibit at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, the world's most influential exhibition for the connectivity and security ecosystem, to be held at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via from Monday, February 27, 2023 through Thursday, March 2, 2023. The Company will showcase live demonstrations of its advanced AI-based neural input product and technology.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to explore Wearable Devices' Mudra neural input technology and the Company's solutions for the integration of its technology into consumer products. The Company will also showcase the Mudra Band, its award-winning aftermarket band for the Apple Watch that enables the touchless control of multiple Apple products.

Additionally, the Company will showcase a new Mudra Air-Touch functionality that allows users to toggle and switch between connected devices. This functionality provides a seamless transition of control across devices such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, and Apple TV devices, as well as other connected devices including smart glasses, using handsfree and touchless subtle finger and wrist movements.

"MWC is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem, attended by some of the most prominent figures in our industry," Offir Remez, Executive VP of Business Development at Wearable Devices, commented. "We are thrilled to attend MWC where we will conduct live demonstrations of our innovative hardware and software offerings and showcase our best-in-class Mudra neural input platform. I encourage all industry participants to pre-schedule a meeting at the venue."

Ohad Shevily, VP of Product Development at Wearable Devices, commented, "Ambient computing is becoming more and more prevalent, and with connected devices often hung on walls, set on tables, or placed in our pockets, a smooth handoff and transition from controlling one device to another is crucial for a seamless immersive user experience. We believe that our new Mudra Air-Touch switch and toggle feature is an important step forward in the functionality of our products and further fulfills our mission of setting the input standard for the Metaverse."

To schedule a meeting or Mudra Band demo please contact Mr. Ohad Shevily at ohad.shevily@wearabledevices.co.il

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the "Company"), a growth company developing a non-invasive neural input interface technology in the form of a wrist wearable band for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. Our company's vision is to create a world in which the user's hand becomes a universal input device for touchlessly interacting with technology, and we believe that our technology is setting the standard input interface for the Metaverse. Since our technology was introduced to the market, we have been working with both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer customers as part of our push-pull strategy. Combining our own proprietary sensors and Artificial Intelligence, or AI, algorithms into a stylish wristband, our Mudra platform enables users to control digital devices through subtle finger movements and hand gestures, without physical touch or contact. For more information, visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/ .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the advantages and benefits of Mudra Air-Touch and our mission. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to close the offering of the securities; our use of proceeds from the offering; the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our preliminary prospectus dated February 17, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

wearabledevices@imsinvestorrelations.com