Solargiga is offering three versions of its new bifacial panels, with power outputs of 415 W to 425 W and efficiency ratings ranging from 21.25% to 21.76%. They feature 108 half-cut monocrystalline cells with n-type technology.Solargiga has unveiled new all-black solar modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology at the Genera trade show in Madrid, Spain. The panels are designed for residential rooftop applications. "Its all-black exterior is better matched to building facades and offers a good option to customers who are looking for a charming item for upscale residences," ...

