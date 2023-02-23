Sidney Resources Corp. Announces Full Acquisition of Irish Metals, LLC and Welcomes New Chief Scientific Officer Mike Irish to the Sidney Team

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corporation, (OTC PINK:SDRC) is excited to announce the completed acquisition and merger of Irish Metals, LLC. In addition to the completed acquisition comes the engagement of Mike Irish as the new Sidney Resources Chief Scientific Officer. As the company CSO Mike Irish will provide guidance to the future umbrella of companies owned by Sidney Resources Corp. This advancement will also provide Sidney greater access to grant funding to continue to develop additional transformative and disruptive technologies.

Mike Irish is a registered professional engineer in environmental engineering with a BS and MS in metallurgical engineering from the University of Idaho. He has a lifelong interest in chemistry and has created many unique unit operations and analytical procedures over his 35+ years' experience in the copper, cobalt, silver and gold mining industries. This included several years at the Sunshine Silver Refinery and the Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine.

Mr. Irish founded Irish Metals LLC in 2013 to support and develop new technologies and processes for mining and other industries. Over the years, he has applied his ability to solve complex issues, improve performance and optimize economics to develop many specific technologies. Most recently Irish Metals has worked under a U.S. Dept. of Energy Critical Minerals Institute Grant to recover of Co, Ni, Mn, Cu, Fe, graphite, and Li from recycled lithium-ion batteries. As a result of this work, he has become acquainted with many of the national labs and has collaborated with several teams. There is great potential for further grant-funded work.

As a professional environmental engineer, a primary focus is to develop processes that are zero-liquid discharge, produce minimal waste, and are energy and chemically efficient with minimal air or water impacts. All the projects listed below include these as essential components.

Current Irish Metal Projects:

Develop extraction, recovery, and purification processes for the mines in the Idaho cobalt belt. Irish Metals in collaboration with Oak Ridge Laboratory and Idaho National Lab are currently writing a 5 to 10-million-dollar grant proposal for this project.

Explore rare earth mineral and manganese deposits within the Sidney Resources claims and maximize the processes of recovery for these ore bodies.

Federal grant funds are abundant, and a number of collaboration opportunities exist for these projects.

Pilot and commercialize a leaching and recovery technologies that can be used for the Perpetua mine in Idaho and many additional mining sites worldwide.

Commercialize the process used to recover the strategic elements from recycled lithium-ion batteries and other materials.

Develop new methods of creating clean water processes and utilize existing technologies and developed processes for producing clean water.

On the successful acquisition Sidney Resources Chief Executive Officer Sean-Rae Zalewski commented:

"The acquisition of Irish metals and the addition of its founder, Mike Irish as CSO, provides critical infrastructure to the foundation of the Sidney Umbrella of Companies.

"In addition to his proven expertise in maximizing yield from ore we also will be utilizing Irish Metal's to focus on clean refining technologies and environmental clean up with various established private sector hedge funds, Federal and State Government entities, existing and expanding First Nation and Tribal Government relationships, and international clean water technology groups.

"Mike's brilliance and vision in clean ore refining and history of actionable change to the environment provides integral support to the transformation and expansion of Sidney Resource Corporation. Our focus is to support the growing and expanding needs of America's Critical Minerals Act and the CHIPS act.

"Our focus is to implement processes that are not only positive from a capital perspective but also leave the environment cleaner than when we found it.

"As a clean technology, clean refining, and clean water company we will change the way the world develops and most importantly provide a better, cleaner world so our children can develop and express their brilliance to highest of their potential without the teratogens and toxins that inhibit development. Our future lies in our future generation's ability to problem solve.

"This is just the beginning."

About Sidney Resources Corp.

Sidney Resources is conducting exploration and development work to determine the values of ore bodies located on three patented claims, The Lucky Ben, Lucky Ben Extension and Hornet properties totaling 53 acres. Sidney then has an additional fourteen unpatented claims totaling 300 acres directly adjacent all located in the famous Warren Mine District of Idaho. Originally founded in 1896 and incorporated in 1910, Sidney Resources Corporation is more than just a mining and exploration company. Sidney Resources Corporation also recently acquired the "Graduated Optical Collimator" and is applying the academic conceptualization, computer modeling, and study of laser technology to now actively engineer and design inaugural "thermal fracturing" prototype units for the mining industry and adjunct applications in the areas of construction and rescue where safe and efficient removal of material is required.

