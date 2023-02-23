The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) is seeking international partners to build three PV plants, with 77.6 MW of capacity in total, in different parts of the country.The BPDB has announced a plan to build three solar power plants in different parts of the country. It aims to develop a 50 MW project in Rangunia, a 20 MW array on a pond at a coal mine in Dinajpur district, and a 7.6 MW installation in Rangamati district, in southeastern Bangladesh. The state agency published advertisements on Feb. 16 announcing that it is seeking international partners for the construction of the power ...

