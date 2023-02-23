Taoglas' new transparent flex antennas offer a clear alternative to opaque antennas for covert cellular, Wi-Fi, and GNSS connectivity in innovative IoT applications.

Taoglas®, a trusted provider of antennas and IoT components that helps solve complex engineering problems, announces three new invisible antennas supporting cellular, Wi-Fi, and GNSS technologies. With simple "peel and stick" mounting to any nonmetal surface such as plastic, glass, and screens, the paper thin, ultra-lightweight TFX series offers a clear alternative to standard opaque antennas for use in mobility, public infrastructure, medical devices, transportation, and emerging IoT applications.

The TFX62.A, TFX257.A, and TFX125.A can be used standalone or in a custom combination to enhance cellular, Wi-Fi, and GNSS antenna installations respectively. Each antenna comes with an adhesive applied and has an enclosed carrier terminated with a FAKRA connector for easy installation. The new series leverages a sub-mm thick hybrid transparent conductive film that offers designers an invisible antenna solution with the performance, reliability, and form factors of opaque antennas.

Example use-cases include:

EV Chargers and Parking Meters - On-screen placement eliminates the need for external antennas on metal enclosures.

Smart Buildings - Antenna placement on windows with cable connections to routers hidden in the walls improves a building's aesthetic.

Transportation Vehicles - Covertly installed antennas replace large external antennas for in-vehicle connectivity.

"At Taoglas, we continue to explore new manufacturing technologies and design techniques that help customers solve complex problems," said Baha Badran, Global Head of Engineering at Taoglas. "Our patented flex PCB antennas pushed technology boundaries, and the use of transparent mediums is our next step in IoT and connectivity innovation."

TFX Series Features Benefits

Invisibility Ultra-low-profile, transparent film enables concealed antenna placement and provides access to unavailable physical spaces.

Robust manufacturing technology - Heat-resistant and UV-protected transparent material with a seamless click-connect works without soldering on all shapes and antenna configurations.

Customizable, modular design - GNSS, Wi-Fi, and 4G cellular options with or without FAKRA connectors support higher levels of wireless complexity, including MIMO and mmWave.

Come see Taoglas at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain and Embedded World 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany or contact Taoglas to learn more.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading provider of antennas, advanced IoT components, and custom IoT design services that helps customers navigate complex RF and wireless systems and brings connectivity solutions to market on time, the first time. Since its foundation in 2004, the company has grown from its heritage in antennas to having engineering resources, state-of-the-art test chambers, and pre-certification centers around the world. Their global team works obsessively to deliver an uninterrupted supply chain for rapid local delivery and seamless support internationally. Taoglas' commitment to continuous innovation, proactive customer service, and trusted quality delivers long-term peace of mind to customers and colleagues, creating time and space to work together to advance global connectivity.

For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.

Contacts:

David Connolly

Director, Product Marketing

E: dconnolly@taoglas.com

Jill Olson

Global VP of Marketing

E: mediarelations@taoglas.com