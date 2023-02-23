Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023
WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 
Frankfurt
23.02.23
08:10 Uhr
25,815 Euro
-0,165
-0,64 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2023 | 15:14
Alkermes: Supporting Employees Beyond the Workplace - For Our People and for Our Business

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Alkermes:

Originally published by Boston Business Journal on December 22, 2022

It's no surprise that a rising number of employees are reporting burnout from the demands of work and home, especially as a rapidly aging population requires increased levels of care. According to the Family Caregiver Alliance, just 56% of caregivers make their work supervisor aware of the duties they are fulfilling at home.

At Alkermes, we are committed to proactively recognizing and supporting our employees' well-being and responsibilities in all aspects of their lives. We believe this approach helps enable our colleagues to bring their best selves to work each day.

Continue reading here.

Alkermes, Thursday, February 23, 2023, Press release picture

Alkermes' policies are designed to give employees autonomy to define the structure that will work for their individual responsibilities at home. Image courtesy of the Boston Business Journal

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740500/Supporting-Employees-Beyond-the-Workplace-For-Our-People-and-for-Our-Business

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
