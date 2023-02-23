Seasoned enterprise software investor Matt Garratt joins USVP, bringing extensive experience to elevate the firm's enterprise practice.

U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm with a focus on Cybersecurity, Enterprise Software, Consumer, and Healthcare, is proud to announce the addition of Matt Garratt as a General Partner. With a successful track record of SaaS investments, Garratt will concentrate on enterprise investments in the areas of SaaS and AI. A passionate advocate for early-stage founders, Garratt brings extensive experience from his previous role building and managing Salesforce Ventures. USVP has a long-standing history of being true company-building partners to management teams, and Garratt's expertise will be a great addition to support founders on their journey.

"I have known USVP for over a decade, and it's a firm that I've always respected and shared a common ethos with," said Garratt. "At USVP I'm looking forward to working with enterprise software founders and applying my experience from Salesforce to help companies hire the best talent and grow and scale their businesses."

Matt joins an experienced team of software and healthcare investors and a firm known for backing companies such as Box, Imperva, Guidewire, HotelTonight, Inari Medical, Inspire Medical, Medigate and PlutoTV. Most recently, the firm announced the formation of its latest fund USVP XIII an oversubscribed $400M vehicle launched in December 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt Garratt to the USVP team. Matt brings a wealth of relevant experience to support our ongoing work in the enterprise sector," said Dafina Toncheva, general partner, USVP. "His expertise and broad network provide a unique value proposition to entrepreneurs building market-leading enterprise software companies."

Prior to joining USVP, Matt Garratt was a senior vice president and managing partner of Salesforce Ventures. He joined Salesforce in 2013 and spent eight years building and running the largest corporate venture arm in the tech industry. While at Salesforce Ventures, Garratt led investments in market leaders such as Anaplan, Gainsight, Mulesoft, nCino, Snowflake, ThousandEyes, Twilio and Zoom, which resulted in returns of well over $2B. Matt is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Purdue University. Most recently, he was general partner at CRV, where he focused on enterprise software and SaaS investments.

About U.S. Venture Partners

U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) is a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm, partnering with entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into world-changing companies. USVP has invested in over 500 companies spanning four decades, including: Arkose Labs, Box, Carrot Fertility, Cato Networks, Check Point Software, Guidewire, Happy Returns, HeartFlow, HotelTonight, Human Interest, Imperva, Inari Medical, Inspire Medical Systems, Intersect ENT, Kenna, Medigate, Omada Health, Pluto TV, Standard Bariatrics, ThreatMetrix, Trunk Club, Trusteer, Yammer and Zerto. USVP focuses on early-stage start-ups that transform cybersecurity, enterprise software, consumer and healthcare. The USVP team consists of former entrepreneurs, technologists, corporate executives, and financial professionals who assist with strategy, scaling, team building, product development, and business development. USVP is based in Menlo Park, California. More information can be found at www.usvp.com.

