Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp's Groundbreaking IGAN 2.0 AIMS Solution Wins National Award as - the "Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network Solution"

Cytta Corp. IGAN Honored with 2022 Homeland Security Award at American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), today announced that its revolutionary IGAN 2.0 AIMS (Actionable Information Management Solution) has won the award for the 'Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network Solution' at the Homeland Security 'ASTORS' Awards from American Security Today.

Cytta Corp.'s IGAN 2.0 AIMS was selected as the "Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network Solution", for its ability to provide First Responders with an interactive and collaborative dashboard that seamlessly integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis during any operation or emergency.

The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

The IGAN AIMS is a groundbreaking proprietary SaaS-based intelligent software engine that securely collects all video/audio data feeds and turns it into actionable information, enabling real-time collaborative and interactive management. It is designed to provide safety and security for First Responders, Security Companies, Industrial Drone services, Schools, Religious Institutions, Students, and Families.

"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Editorial Director Tammy Waitt.

"Receiving recognition for our newly introduced IGAN technology, with this prestigious Award, is a clear indication that Cytta Corp's IGAN system will enable first responders to deliver a new level of safety and security for all members of their operations teams," said Gary Campbell, CEO Cytta Corp. American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and today in its Seventh Year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness - Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our Nation Secure.

At the exclusive event featured at ISC East in New York, well over two hundred representatives of law enforcement, public safety, and industry leaders came together to honor the selfless service of those who stand on the front lines, and those who stand beside them - providing the capabilities and technologies to create a safer world for generations to come.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which came out in force, to discuss comprehensive collaborations between private and public sectors that have led to developing intelligence and technologies which serve to protect our nation.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp's (OTCQB:CYCA) IGAN AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) collaborative dashboard integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis. The IGAN Engine is a cloud based SAAS communication network providing a multifunctional tool for sharing realtime video, video/voice calls and chat interaction. The interactive desktop/mobile user interface provides quick visual reference and multiparty collaboration with streaming video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text).

The IGAN Engine collaborative video, voice, chat and media integration tool makes it easy to share and store critical real time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. IGAN's complete encrypted cloud accessibility allows access as a web application for desktop and mobile devices, or with native iOS and Android mobile apps, all with end-to-end encryption for all users.

The IGAN AIMS is a practical, valuable, and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies. For more information, please visit cytta.com and the new Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time'. To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com,

