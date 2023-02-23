Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH) (FSE: L6V2) (the "Company" or "Global Care") announces the appointment of Mr. Simon Ma as Chief Financial Officer, taking the place of Bryce Clark, who has resigned (see news release February 13, 2023).

Mr. Ma is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has extensive experience with private companies, as well as public companies in the resource sector.

Mr. Ma graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1987 and obtained a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Economics, after which he worked in the industry as a Controller to 1990. He began articling in 1990 and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1994. Simon Ma has been a sole public practitioner since 1997 and is practicing under the name of Tierone Consultancy Corporation (previously known as "Simon S. Ma Corporation"). He concurrently serves as Chief Financial Officer of several public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, or Canadian Securities Exchange. These companies include North American Potash Inc., Gem International Resources Inc., E-Energy Ventures Inc., United Coal Holdings Ltd., Quanta Resources Inc., Berkley Renewables Inc., DGS Minerals Inc., and Replicel Life Sciences Inc. ("Replicel"). Mr. Ma was also the Director of Finance for Replicel from 2016 to 2020.

Global Care welcomes Mr. Ma to the Company and the management team.

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

