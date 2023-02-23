Arkerobox introduces an innovative education model to teach children about cultural heritage. Its educational board games will be launched on Kickstarter

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Selected by UNESCO, a part of the United Nations, World Heritage Sites are places in the world that are very important from a cultural or natural perspective. Arkerobox, the company that produces educational board games that teach children about the world's cultural heritage through experience, announced the launch of its new products on the global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.





The latest products bring six different heritage sites to life to spark children's imagination. With the support it will receive from Kickstarter, Arkerobox will add the Mayan city Chichen Itza from Mexico, the Inca ancient city Machu Picchu from Peru, and the Petra Ancient City from Jordan, which are among the 7 wonders of the world. It will also gamify the Mount Rushmore Monument from the USA, the Terracotta Army from China, and the Moai Heads from Chile.

"We are excited to launch our new products on Kickstarter and bring the world's cultural heritage to life for children," said Ilker Vardarli, Co-Founder at Arkerobox. "Our educational games provide children a fun and interactive way to learn about the heritage sites. We believe this will inspire future generations' love for history and cultural heritage. We think this is a campaign not to be missed to protect our heritage. We thank those who support the values from the past today for a better future."





Arkerobox's mission is to develop innovative education models that improve children's awareness of cultural heritage. With the new products, children will learn about the world's cultural heritage in a fun and interactive way, developing a love for history and heritage. The educational games also support children's mental and physical development, providing a unique and innovative learning method.

Click for more information about the Arkerobox Kickstarter campaign.

Contact:

Ilker Vardarli

ilker@arkerobox.com

