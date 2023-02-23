Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) -Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RBA) ("Tevano", or the "Company"), is very pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent dated and signed by all the parties on February 22, 2022 ("LOI") for the acquisition of green Lithium technology company Aqua-Eo Ltd. ("Aqua-Eo") (the "Proposed Transaction").

Under the terms of the LOI, Tevano will acquire 100% of Aqua-Eo which will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tevano. To complete the Transaction, Tevano has agreed to issue 18,995,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share (the "Transaction Shares") (the aggregate value of the Transaction Shares is $1,139,700) to the existing shareholders of Aqua-Eo. The Transaction Shares will be allocated to the Aqua-Eo shareholders on a pro rata basis on the issuance date.

The final structure of the Proposed Transaction will be determined by Tevano and Aqua-Eo to accommodate tax considerations, accounting treatment, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Aqua-Eo is a pre-revenue company (it has modest revenues in 2022) and receipt of financial information is pending.

The Company does not anticipate any new board members will be added to its board of directors as a result of the Proposed Transaction. The Company is actively looking for a new Chief Technical Officer or Chief Operations Officer since those roles were vacated earlier this financial year.

A finder's fee of up to 10% of the value of the transaction is expect to be paid to an arm's length party in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

Aqua-Eo is an environmentally focused industrial technology and engineering company, developing commercial extraction solutions for Lithium and other strategic metals, industrial wastewater remediation and oil and gas effluent treatment.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including, as applicable, approval of the CSE, completion of due diligence reasonable or customary in a transaction of a similar nature, and entering into a definitive agreement, among other conditions. The Proposed Transaction is an arms-length transaction for the Company and would not constitute a fundamental change or result in a change of control of the Company, within the meaning of the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Proposed Transaction is expected to close on or before June 30, 2023. Upon entering into the definitive agreement, the Company intends to issue a further press release which will disclose the finalized terms of the transaction.

About Tevano

Tevano is a hardware and software business solutions company. Its initial product Health Shield, is an innovative AI-driven electronic device which provides instant body temperature scanning and notifies users if they need to wear a face mask. Health Shield devices can be placed at all entrances where patrons and/or employees gain access to buildings. The Health Shield device is supported by a cloud software solution that can manage multiple devices and provide detailed reporting and analysis.

For more information, please visit www.tevano.com

On behalf of the Board of:

TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC

Eugene Hodgson, Chief Financial Officer

eugeneh@tevanosystems.com

604-805-6600

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155922