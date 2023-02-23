Tocvan Ventures Corp.: Tocvan Outlines Areas for Bulk Sample with Surface Channel Sampling Yielding High-Grade Gold Up to 8.3 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag at Pilar Gold-Silver Project

Highlights

Gold values averaging 1.4 g/t, reported up to 8.3 g/t Au

Silver values averaging 11 g/t, reported up to 65 g/t Ag

Results will guide Bulk Sampling to produce a representative blend of material from surface at Pilar

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce the results from surface channel sampling across areas being prepared for the excavation of material for a Bulk Sample at its Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Channel sampling was completed every 5-meters perpendicular to exposed mineralization and alteration at surface along the Main Zone and 4-T trends. Eight locations were sampled to test varying levels of exposed mineralization, all eight trench locations returned anomalous gold and silver values. At the Main Zone, trench TR-2023-01, seven samples over a 35-meter trend returned an average grade of 2.2 g/t Au and 14.2 g/t Ag, ranging from 8.3 g/t to 0.1 g/t Au (see Table 1 and Figure 1). Along trench TR-2023-02, five samples over a 20-meter trend returned an average grade of 2.8 g/t Au and 9.5 g/t Ag, ranging from 7.1 to 0.7 g/t Au. Trench TR-2023-07 consisted of five samples along a 25-meter trend which returned an average grade of 2.2 g/t Au and 30.5 g/t Ag, ranging from 7.3 g/t to 0.1 g/t Au. Along the Main Zone south trend anomalous values of gold and silver were returned at surface where mineralization is known to be more pronounced at depth confirmed by drill hole JES-22-62, which returned 108.6m of 0.8 g/t Au. In total, 37 channel samples were collected across the property; 22 samples returned values above 0.15 g/t Au, including 12 samples above 1.0 g/t Au (see Figure 1 and Table 1 for full results).

"The results from channel sampling at Pilar are extremely encouraging, exceeding our expectations and showcasing the potential for consistent high-grade gold with silver values for our bulk sampling" stated Brodie Sutherland, CEO. "As we get set for our first bulk sample at Pilar this provides us with confidence in extracting significant grade over the already exposed portions of the mineralization not only at our established Main Zone but also along the 4-T trend."

Up to 1,000 tonnes of oxide-gold material will be extracted from select areas exposed at surface across the project area, focusing on the Main Zone and 4-T Trends where preliminary column leach studies have returned promising head-grade and recovery results. Bulk Sample material will be extracted and prepared for processing by heap-leach method at a private mining operation less than 25 kilometers to the west of Pilar. Information from the sample will aim to provide a more detailed account of expected head-grade and recovery percentage of gold along with providing key information to optimize future production facilities. In coordination with the Bulk Sample, additional metallurgical sampling will be completed to identify gold characteristics to further improve gold extraction techniques. The process will be managed by an independent qualified professional specializing in the metallurgy of oxide-gold deposits. Total duration of the processing and analysis of the bulk sample is expected to span three to four months depending on the rate of precious metals actively recovered through the heap-leach process. The information provided from the sample will be used for planning in coordination for permitting of full-scale mine and process facilities on-site at Pilar.

Figure 1. Map of Channel Sampling Results from Bulk Sample Program at Pilar Project

Share Issuance

As part of the production and broadcasting media agreement entered into with New to The Street Group LLC ("New Street") dated August 15, 2022 (the "Agreement"), the Company is obligated to issue 218,000 common shares to New Street under the Agreement at a deemed issue price of $0.50 per common share. The common shares are subject to a statutory four month hold period from the date of issuance.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property has recently returned some of the regions best drill results. Coupled with encouraging gold and silver recovery results from metallurgical test work, Pilar is primed to be a potential near-term producer. Pilar is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal system hosted in andesite rocks. Three primary zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-T. The Main Zone and 4-T trends are open to the southeast and new parallel zones have been recently discovered. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Mineralization extends along a 1.2-km trend, only half of that trend has been drill tested so far. To date, over 23,000 m of drilling has been completed.

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

15,000m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 16.5m @ 53.5 g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Figure 2. Map of Sonora, Mexico with the location of Tocvan's Projects relative to other major Sonora projects

About the El Picacho Property

The El Picacho Gold-Silver property is interpreted as an orogenic gold system within the regional Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt known for producing gold mines that include La Herradura (>10 Moz Au) and San Francisco (>3 Moz Au). The project is 140 kilometers north of Hermosillo and only 18 kilometers southwest of the producing San Francisco Mine. The Project totals 24 square kilometers of area showing similarities in geology and structure as the San Francisco Mine. Five primary zones of mineralization have been identified across the property totalling over six kilometers of prospective trends. Surface sampling and historic workings have identified high-grade gold and silver values. Recently the Company completed its first drill program at El Picacho, confirming its model and hitting significant gold mineralization In a step-out to historic workings. Drill hole SRA-22-010, intersected 44.2-meters of 0.6 g/t Au, including 12.2-meters of 2.0 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag. As exploration and drilling continues, Tocvan believes this provide an excellent opportunity for discovery of a muti-million ounce district.

Figure 3. Overview map of the El Picacho Gold-Silver Project.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 38 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Channel samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

