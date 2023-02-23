Paychex, Inc.: Paychex President and CEO John Gibson Reaffirmed the Company's Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / In October 2020, our then-CEO Marty Mucci signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge. Last week, current president and CEO John Gibson reaffirmed our commitment to continuing our journey to building a strong and sustainable culture of inclusion by the pledge.

