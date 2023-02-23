Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023
WKN: 868284 ISIN: US7043261079 Ticker-Symbol: PCX 
Tradegate
23.02.23
09:33 Uhr
105,18 Euro
+0,78
+0,75 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2023 | 16:02
115 Leser
Paychex, Inc.: Paychex President and CEO John Gibson Reaffirmed the Company's Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / In October 2020, our then-CEO Marty Mucci signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge. Last week, current president and CEO John Gibson reaffirmed our commitment to continuing our journey to building a strong and sustainable culture of inclusion by the pledge.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content here

Paychex, Inc. , Thursday, February 23, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paychex, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paychex, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paychex-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paychex, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740508/Paychex-President-and-CEO-John-Gibson-Reaffirmed-the-Companys-Commitment-to-Diversity-and-Inclusion

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
