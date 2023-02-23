Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung + Schlüssel-News! Jeder Diabetiker wird es haben wollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851413 ISIN: US4601461035 Ticker-Symbol: INP 
Tradegate
23.02.23
17:01 Uhr
34,465 Euro
+0,240
+0,70 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,21534,39017:34
34,21534,39017:32
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2023 | 16:02
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Company: International Paper Commits $50,000 to Earthquake Relief Efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / We are shocked and saddened by the countless lives lost, families displaced and overall devastating destruction from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. International Paper has committed $50,000 USD to the Emergency Response Fund set up by our strategic partner, the Global Foodbanking Network, to their member food bank in Turkey, the Tider Basic Needs Association.

Tider has a presence on the ground with a network of more than 60 locally led food banks in Turkey and responded within hours to help with emergency assessments and response efforts. They are also a member of Afet Platformu, an association of 26 NGOs that carefully coordinate disaster response across the country - the group formed in January 2020 after the 6.7 magnitude Elazig earthquake.

Because food banks have a local presence, they know how to provide food and other relief supplies quickly and where it is needed most. In addition, our EMEA Packaging facilities are donating boxes to local organizations in several countries that are supporting disaster relief efforts with essential goods donations.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com .

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740513/International-Paper-Commits-50000-to-Earthquake-Relief-Efforts

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.