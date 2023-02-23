International Paper Company: International Paper Commits $50,000 to Earthquake Relief Efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / We are shocked and saddened by the countless lives lost, families displaced and overall devastating destruction from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. International Paper has committed $50,000 USD to the Emergency Response Fund set up by our strategic partner, the Global Foodbanking Network, to their member food bank in Turkey, the Tider Basic Needs Association.

Tider has a presence on the ground with a network of more than 60 locally led food banks in Turkey and responded within hours to help with emergency assessments and response efforts. They are also a member of Afet Platformu, an association of 26 NGOs that carefully coordinate disaster response across the country - the group formed in January 2020 after the 6.7 magnitude Elazig earthquake.

Because food banks have a local presence, they know how to provide food and other relief supplies quickly and where it is needed most. In addition, our EMEA Packaging facilities are donating boxes to local organizations in several countries that are supporting disaster relief efforts with essential goods donations.

