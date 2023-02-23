Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung + Schlüssel-News! Jeder Diabetiker wird es haben wollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D60N ISIN: BMG7947V1211 Ticker-Symbol: Z2U1 
Düsseldorf
23.02.23
16:00 Uhr
0,532 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEACREST PETROLEO BERMUDA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEACREST PETROLEO BERMUDA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2023 | 16:34
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New Listing - Request to admit Seacrest Petroleo Bermuda Limited to trading on First North Sweden NOK segment as of February 24, 2023

Short name: SEAPTo



Round lot:    1



Currency:     NOK



Clearing:      CCP cleared



Settlement:   VPS, Norway



ISIN: BMG7947V1211



Order book ID 284893



Market Segment / no:       First North NOK / 195



Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table



MIC Code:    ONSE
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.