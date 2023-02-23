Short name: SEAPTo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN: BMG7947V1211 Order book ID 284893 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE
|16:34
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New Listing - Request to admit Seacrest Petroleo Bermuda Limited to trading on First North Sweden NOK segment as of February 24, 2023
|08:29
|Seacrest Petroleo Bermuda Limited: Notification of Major Holdings
|08:29
|Seacrest Petroleo Bermuda Limited: Disclosure of large shareholding
|08:29
|Disclosure of large shareholding - Seacrest Petroleo Bermuda Limited
|00:22
|Seacrest Petroleo completes IPO, raises $260m