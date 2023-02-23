DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of General Meeting
23 February 2023
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC
("Walls & Futures" or the "Company")
Results of General Meeting
Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the Company's General Meeting held at Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6AA earlier today, all resolutions put to the meeting were passed.
The full voting results were as follows:
Resolution For Against Withheld Percentage of votes in favours Total votes 1 375,999 0 0 100% 375,999 2 375,999 0 0 100% 375,999 3 375,999 0 0 100% 375,999 4 375,999 0 0 100% 375,999
For further information, contact:
Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171
Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive
Website www.wallsandfutures.com
Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656
