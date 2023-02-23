DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of General Meeting

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of General Meeting 23-Feb-2023

23 February 2023

WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC

("Walls & Futures" or the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the Company's General Meeting held at Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6AA earlier today, all resolutions put to the meeting were passed.

The full voting results were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Percentage of votes in favours Total votes 1 375,999 0 0 100% 375,999 2 375,999 0 0 100% 375,999 3 375,999 0 0 100% 375,999 4 375,999 0 0 100% 375,999

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

