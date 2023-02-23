Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023
WKN: A2DHJM ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 
Stuttgart
23.02.23
08:02 Uhr
0,399 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
23.02.2023 | 17:01
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of General Meeting

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of General Meeting

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of General Meeting 23-Feb-2023 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 February 2023

WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC

("Walls & Futures" or the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the Company's General Meeting held at Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6AA earlier today, all resolutions put to the meeting were passed.

The full voting results were as follows: 

Resolution  For   Against Withheld Percentage of votes in favours Total votes 
 
1       375,999 0    0    100%              375,999 
2       375,999 0    0    100%              375,999 
3       375,999 0    0    100%              375,999 
4       375,999 0    0    100%              375,999

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 225454 
EQS News ID:  1567431 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1567431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2023 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
