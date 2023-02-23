Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Construction Market Will Witness an Investment of $1.05 Billion in 2028; Russia, Austria, & Poland Added Around 335 thousand Sq Ft Area in 2022- Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 10.64% from 2022-2028. Sustainable initiatives to attract data center operators, growth in 5G connectivity & deployment of edge data centers, and adoption of AI-based infrastructure are driving the growth of the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market. ClusterPower, DATA4, and Vantage Data Centers are the new entrants in the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market. Moreover, cloud computing services and applications will continue to grow across countries in Central & Eastern Europe, leading to the further development of large data centers., leading to the further development of large data centers.
Russia is the largest market in terms of data center construction across the Central & Eastern Europe region. The data center market in Russia added over 149 thousand square feet of data center space. On the other hand, Poland witnessed the development of over 146 thousand square feet of data center space. Also, the Austria data center market witnessed the development of over 26,000 square feet of colocation data center space. Some top cities that attracted data center investments include Moscow, Warsaw, Vienna, Prague, and others. Some other cities such as Murmansk, Gdansk, Katowice, Balakovo, Zagreb, and others also attracted data center investments in terms of area.
Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 1.05 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 575 Million
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
10.64 %
Market Size -Area (2028)
860 thousand Square Feet
Power Capacity (2028)
151 MW
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segments
Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
Russia, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, and Other Central and Eastern Europe Countries
Key Vendors
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers: 3M, ABB, Aermec, Airedale, Aksa Power Generation, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Condair, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Electronics, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, KyotoCooling, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Perkins Engines, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), Vertiv
Prominent Construction Contractors: AECOM, Altron, AODC, Arup, Aurora Group, DataDome, Deerns, Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige, Etop, Fluor Corporation, Free Technologies Engineering, GreenMDC, Haka Moscow, ICT Facilities, IMOS, ISG, KKCG Group, Mace, Mercury, PORR Group, STRABAG, TECHKO, Tetra Tech, Turner & Townsend, Warbud, Winthrop Engineering and Contracting, and ZAUNERGROUP
Data Center Investors: 3data, 3S Group, Amazon Web Services, Artnet, Atman, Beyond.pl, Digital Realty, Equinix, Google, IXcellerate, Magenta Telekom, Microsoft, MTS, Neterra, Netia, NTT Global Data Centers, Orange Business Services, Rostelecom Data Centers, Stadtwerke Feldkirch, T-Mobile, VK Cloud Solutions, and Yandex
New Entrants: ClusterPower, DATA4, and Vantage Data Centers
Market Dynamics
·Increase in Data Center Investments
·Adoption of Cloud-Based Services to Drive Data Center Market
·IoT & Big Data Drive Demand for Data Centers
Customization Available
Market Insights
- Digitalization will increase data center investments by colocation, cloud, Internet, and telecommunications providers.
- Telecom companies such as Orange, T-Mobile, A1 Telekom, O2 (Telefonica), Vodafone, and others are responsible for the region's deployment and introduction of 5G services.
- The trend of data center operators acquiring renewable energy to power their facilities will continue during the forecast period. Several operators have power purchase agreements in place with renewable energy companies. Orange, for instance, recently signed a new PPA with Enertrag to power its operations in Poland.
- Demand for data storage and hosting services will likely increase in the region, so the industry will likely witness new players' entry. In 2022, some new entrants in the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market were Vantage Data Centers, ClusterPower, and Data4. However, these new players will face competition from local and established global players.
- Supply chain disruption, increasing inflation rates, shortage of skilled workforce, and political disturbance with Russia will negatively impact the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market.
Geographical Analysis
Poland: Poland's data center industry is among the emerging markets and has recently grown. The industry has witnessed several new entrants, such as Data4 and Vantage Data Centers, building their presence in the market. One of the major factors driving the Poland market is increasing land prices and the unavailability of land to scale up in prime locations in Western European countries such as the UK and Germany. Such factors led investors to shift their focus to markets such as Poland, which offers ample land and power with options to scale up stably.
Austria: The market is witnessing the entry of several global cloud companies investing in the industry. For instance, Microsoft and Google have planned to open a dedicated cloud region in Austria. Amazon Web Services has planned to open an edge location in the country. The investment by all these major operators will allow other global colocation operators, such as Equinix, Vantage Data Centers, and others, to enter the market and explore the benefits and opportunities offered by the country.
