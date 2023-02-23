Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) awarded MedinCell a "Prime" Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating.

Rating places MedinCell among the top 10% in the Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology sector.

ISS, one of the world's leading ratings agencies for sustainable investments, provides a highly relevant, material assessment of ESG performance to investors.

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical technology company with 150 employees from 30 nationalities, all shareholders.

The first product based on Medincell's long-acting injectable technology should get FDA market approval by April 2023, two additional products are in phase 3, and a pipe of other products follows.

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL):

"This recognition is a tribute to MedinCell efforts and performance." said Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. "Strong ESG performance is an increasingly important factor in attracting investors and the Prime status received from ISS ESG is a valuable guide for those seeking to identify companies that are driving positive change. We have always considered that our sustainable company model is inseparable from our raison d'être."

MedinCell began to formalize its corporate and social responsibility with the inclusion of its raison d'être in its statutes in 2019: Our mission is to contribute to the improvement and protection of the health of populations across the world. The fair sharing of the value created with all our employees is the foundation of our business model. The sustainability of MedinCell is an essential condition for achieving our objectives. In 2022, the Company established an ESG committee at its board. Other achievements include the embedment of ESG culture and the implementation of quantitative ESG objectives.

MedinCell is also committed to contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly through the improvement and protection of the health of populations across the world. The Company is a signatory of the UN Global Compact. It is committed to good corporate governance and to increase transparency and prioritize environmental, social, and governance efforts in all aspects of its activities.

Long-Acting Injectable (LAI) medicines developed by MedinCell have the potential to positively impact both compliance and access to healthcare, two major global health challenges, and to reduce the environmental footprint of treatments.

The first long-acting subcutaneous antipsychotic based on MedinCell's technology, intended for maintenance treatment of schizophrenia, is currently under regulatory review by the U.S. FDA, with a launch target set for H1 2023, pending approval. Two other products are in clinical Phase 3 and several other programs are expected to enter the clinic in 2023 and 2024. Among them, are two Global Health initiatives in women's health (contraception) and malaria, supported by the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation and Unitaid respectively.

ISS ESG rating

ISS ESG is the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., the world's leading provider of environmental, social, and governance solutions for asset owners, asset managers, hedge funds, and asset servicing providers.

The ISS ESG Corporate Rating provides to investors a highly relevant, material, sector-specific and forward-looking assessment of a company's environmental, social and governance performance.

ISS ESG awards "Prime" status to companies with an ESG performance above the sector-specific prime threshold, which means that they overall fulfil ambitious performance requirements.

For further information on ISS ESG: https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ratings/

MedinCell's ESG report and other ratings are available on www.medincell.com

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical technology company that is developing a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed.

U.S. FDA approval for the first product using BEPO technology for patients with schizophrenia is expected in H1 2023.

Two other products are in clinical Phase 3. In addition, several programs should enter the clinic in 2023 and 2024, including two Global Health initiatives in women's health (contraception) and malaria, supported by the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation and Unitaid respectively.

Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, and to a reduction in the quantity of medication required. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months, depending on the product, starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable.

BEPO biocompatible polymers, the key components of each MedinCell formulation, are produced and scaled-up at GMP quality level, and already producible at commercial stage through MedinCell's joint-venture with Corbion (Euronext CRBN).

MedinCell collaborates with tier one pharmaceuticals companies and foundations to improve Global Health through innovative therapeutic options.

Based in Montpellier, MedinCell is a public company (Euronext, MEDCL), currently employing 155 people from over 30 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

