SThree: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 23 February 2023

Name of applicant: SThree plc Name of scheme(s): SThree LTIP, Minority Interests and SAYE Period of return: From: 23 August To: 22 February 2022 2023 540,078 (LTIP) Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 610,617 (SAYE) 1,723,176 (Minority Interests) Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the N/A last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 (LTIP) Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 54,804 (SAYE) 623,219 (Minority Interests) 540,078 (LTIP) Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 555,813 (SAYE) 1,099,957 (Minority Interests) Name of contact: Jack Bowman - Company Secretarial Assistant Telephone number of contact: 020 7268 6000

