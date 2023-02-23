Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 
SThree: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*

DJ SThree: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*

SThree (STEM) SThree: BLR-Block listing Interim Review* 23-Feb-2023 / 16:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 23 February 2023 

Name of applicant:                                     SThree plc 
Name of scheme(s):                                     SThree LTIP, Minority 
                                              Interests and SAYE 
Period of return:                           From:        23 August To: 22 February 
                                              2022      2023 
                                              540,078 (LTIP) 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:           610,617 (SAYE) 
                                              1,723,176 (Minority 
                                              Interests) 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the   N/A 
last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
                                              0 (LTIP) 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):  54,804 (SAYE) 
                                              623,219 (Minority 
                                              Interests) 
                                              540,078 (LTIP) 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:         555,813 (SAYE) 
                                              1,099,957 (Minority 
                                              Interests) 
Name of contact:       Jack Bowman - Company Secretarial Assistant 
Telephone number of contact: 020 7268 6000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  225455 
EQS News ID:  1567477 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1567477&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2023 11:52 ET (16:52 GMT)

