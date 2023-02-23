Anzeige
WKN: A14UQC ISIN: FR0012333284 Ticker-Symbol: 2X1 
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2023 | 20:26
Abivax Publishes a Prospectus in the Context of its Capital Increase

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) (the "Company"), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announces the availability of a second amendment to its 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on April 28, 2022 under number D.22-0372 and of a listing prospectus approved by the AMF under number 23-052 on February 23, 2023, in the context of its reserved capital increase of EUR 130M (the "Capital Increase").

The prospectus is composed of:

  • the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 28, 2022, under number D.22-0372;
  • the amendment of the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on September 2, 2022, under number D.22-0372-A01;
  • the amendment of the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on February 23, 2023, under number D.22-0372-A02;
  • a securities note (note d'opération); and
  • the summary of the prospectus.

These documents are available on the websites of the Company (www.abivax.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The Company draws the reader's attention to the fact that its press release issued on February 22, 2023, relating to the Capital Increase included a clerical error on the calculation of the subscription price discount to the 15-day VWAP. The discount calculated based on the VWAP for the trading days between February 1, 2023, and February 21, 2023, (instead of February 6, 2023, to February 21, 2023) is equal to 6.26%, as indicated in the prospectus (instead of 5.05%, as indicated in the press release dated February 22, 2023).

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63		Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310		Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22
Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24		Public Relations France
Primatice
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com
+33 6 78 12 97 95		Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646 770 8858

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

SOURCE: ABIVAX

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740581/Abivax-Publishes-a-Prospectus-in-the-Context-of-its-Capital-Increase

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
