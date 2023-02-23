Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its option partner Tocvan Ventures (CSE: TOC) has announced a series of high grade gold assays retrieved in trenches as part of its preparations to complete the forthcoming bulk sample at the Pilar Gold & Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico.

"Our option partners have again demonstrated widespread, consistent, and well above average grades of gold in oxidized material at Pilar. A baseline has been set for the near term bulk sample test at Pilar and we look forward to reviewing the results over the coming months," said Ron Goguen, Chairperson & CEO of Colibri.

Tocvan is in year 4 of a 5-year agreement to earn an initial 51% of Colibri's Pilar Gold & Silver Project. For full details of Colibri's agreement with Tocvan please see the Company's news release dated September 24th, 2019 .

Tocvan News Release: (February 23, 2023 - Select excerpts)

Highlights

Gold values averaging 1.4 g/t, reported up to 8.3 g/t Au

Silver values averaging 11 g/t, reported up to 65 g/t Ag

Results will guide Bulk Sampling to produce a representative blend of material from surface at Pilar

Calgary, Alberta - February 23, 2023 Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: TOC) (OTCQB: TCVNF) (FSE: TV3) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results from surface channel sampling across areas being prepared for the excavation of material for a Bulk Sample at its Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Channel sampling was completed every 5-meters perpendicular to exposed mineralization and alteration at surface along the Main Zone and 4-T trends. Eight locations were sampled to test varying levels of exposed mineralization, all eight trench locations returned anomalous gold and silver values. At the Main Zone, trench TR-2023-01, seven samples over a 35-meter trend returned an average grade of 2.2 g/t Au and 14.2 g/t Ag, ranging from 8.3 g/t to 0.1 g/t Au (see Table 1 and Figure 1). Along trench TR-2023-02, five samples over a 20-meter trend returned an average grade of 2.8 g/t Au and 9.5 g/t Ag, ranging from 7.1 to 0.7 g/t Au. Trench TR-2023-07 consisted of five samples along a 25-meter trend which returned an average grade of 2.2 g/t Au and 30.5 g/t Ag, ranging from 7.3 g/t to 0.1 g/t Au. Along the Main Zone south trend anomalous values of gold and silver were returned at surface where mineralization is known to be more pronounced at depth confirmed by drill hole JES-22-62, which returned 108.6m of 0.8 g/t Au. In total, 37 channel samples were collected across the property; 22 samples returned values above 0.15 g/t Au, including 12 samples above 1.0 g/t Au (see Figure 1 and Table 1 for full results).

"The results from channel sampling at Pilar are extremely encouraging, exceeding our expectations and showcasing the potential for consistent high-grade gold with silver values for our bulk sampling" stated Brodie Sutherland, CEO. "As we get set for our first bulk sample at Pilar this provides us with confidence in extracting significant grade over the already exposed portions of the mineralization not only at our established Main Zone but also along the 4-T trend."

Up to 1,000 tonnes of oxide-gold material will be extracted from select areas exposed at surface across the project area, focusing on the Main Zone and 4-T Trends where preliminary column leach studies have returned promising head-grade and recovery results. Bulk Sample material will be extracted and prepared for processing by heap-leach method at a private mining operation less than 25 kilometers to the west of Pilar. Information from the sample will aim to provide a more detailed account of expected head-grade and recovery percentage of gold along with providing key information to optimize future production facilities. In coordination with the Bulk Sample, additional metallurgical sampling will be completed to identify gold characteristics to further improve gold extraction techniques. The process will be managed by an independent qualified professional specializing in the metallurgy of oxide-gold deposits. Total duration of the processing and analysis of the bulk sample is expected to span three to four months depending on the rate of precious metals actively recovered through the heap-leach process. The information provided from the sample will be used for planning in coordination for permitting of full-scale mine and process facilities on-site at Pilar.





Figure 1. Map of Channel Sampling Results from Bulk Sample Program at Pilar Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4269/155960_76f44449b4058a8b_001full.jpg

Table 1. Channel Sampling Results from Bulk Sample Program at Pilar Project

TARGET TRENCH ID SAMPLE ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Weight

(kg) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) MAIN ZONE TR-2023-01 494701 617429 3144559 415 3.85 8.30 37.9 TR-2023-01 494702 617431 3144553 407 6.70 6.62 45.5 TR-2023-01 494703 617432 3144549 403 6.64 0.16 5.0 TR-2023-01 494704 617435 3144547 401 5.40 0.18 5.3 TR-2023-01 494705 617437 3144541 404 6.29 0.23 3.9 TR-2023-01 494706 617434 3144536 408 6.70 0.04 1.3 TR-2023-01 494707 617435 3144530 404 5.02 0.07 0.8 TR-2023-02 494708 617426 3144564 399 6.38 0.69 5.5 TR-2023-02 494709 617426 3144569 398 7.00 7.06 8.7 TR-2023-02 494710 617422 3144574 398 4.93 1.67 14.0 TR-2023-02 494711 617422 3144579 399 5.72 2.36 13.8 TR-2023-02 494712 617418 3144565 397 7.73 2.30 5.3 TR-2023-03 494738 617394 3144631 395 5.56 4.39 7.9 TR-2023-03 494739 617404 3144679 400 6.62 0.52 1.5 TR-2023-03 494740 617411 3144629 400 6.66 0.02 0.3 TR-2023-04 494713 617405 3144592 396 6.69 0.04 1.3 TR-2023-04 494714 617401 3144596 396 5.98 0.03 2.5 TR-2023-04 494715 617399 3144601 396 6.54 0.03 1.7 4-T TR-2023-05 494735 617763 3144650 430 5.57 2.47 23.0 TR-2023-05 494736 617762 3144658 431 5.70 1.14 33.0 TR-2023-05 494737 617751 3144674 425 6.23 0.28 8.2 TR-2023-06 494734 617794 3144639 426 6.09 0.41 3.4 TR-2023-07 494729 617912 3144648 445 7.38 0.06 1.4 TR-2023-07 494730 617905 3144653 446 7.70 7.27 64.5 TR-2023-07 494731 617903 3144658 445 5.19 1.83 20.9 TR-2023-07 494732 617897 3144660 445 7.63 0.97 6.1 TR-2023-07 494733 617893 3144660 445 6.54 0.89 59.8 MAIN ZONE SOUTH TR-2023-08 494719 617578 3144454 491 7.26 0.61 10.9 TR-2023-08 494720 617507 3144450 491 6.73 0.03 11.2 TR-2023-08 494721 617508 3144461 491 5.76 0.04 2.1 TR-2023-08 494722 617508 3144467 494 5.52 0.07 3.6 TR-2023-08 494723 617510 3144472 448 6.27 0.10 2.7 TR-2023-08 494724 617514 3144478 447 5.88 0.02 2.1 TR-2023-08 494725 617509 3144487 441 6.59 0.17 3.2 TR-2023-08 494726 617501 3144494 439 5.48 0.01 2.0 TR-2023-08 494727 617501 3144494 440 5.14 0.01 4.4 TR-2023-08 494728 617505 3144497 436 5.57 0.05 0.7





Channel samples were taken approximately 5-meters apart, perpendicular to the trend of trench locations. Coordinates are in UTM NAD 27.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property has recently returned some of the regions best drill results. Coupled with encouraging gold and silver recovery results from metallurgical test work, Pilar is primed to be a potential near-term producer. Pilar is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal system hosted in andesite rocks. Three primary zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-T. The Main Zone and 4-T trends are open to the southeast and new parallel zones have been recently discovered. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Mineralization extends along a 1.2-km trend, only half of that trend has been drill tested so far. To date, over 23,000 m of drilling has been completed.

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

15,000m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 16.5m @ 53.5 g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

ABOUT COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION:

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company holds six highly prospective precious metal projects of which five have planned exploration programs for calendar 2023.

For more information about all Company projects please visit: www.colibriresource.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

For information contact: Ronald J. Goguen, President, Chairperson and Director, Tel: (506) 383-4274, rongoguen@colibriresource.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155960