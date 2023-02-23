Announcing LIVE GROUNDED - Curated Wellness Travel Experiences

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / The curated wellness travel website Live Grounded - formerly Farm To Wellness Retreats - showcases wellness travel destinations around the world and spotlights their unique experiences based on self-care and overall well-being. Featuring more than two hundred spas and resorts that offer mind • body • spirit experiences, Live Grounded presents a curated and searchable, unique list of wellness services and inspirational experiences certain to make anyone's 'wellness wishes' come true.

One can plan their trip by selecting from an array of different types of wellness practices that are designed to fit one's personal needs at desired locations in the USA and internationally. Offerings at profiled resorts range from meditation classes, crystal bowl classes, nutrition classes, stress reduction classes, medically supervised services, hiking, horseback riding, water sports, spa services, yoga, farm-to-table cuisine, and more.

Founded by serial entrepreneur, wellness, and spa expert Mary Blackmon, Blackmon is a spa expert, certified Integrative Health & Wellness Coach, and digital forerunner. Live Grounded also focuses on properties providing spa services, nature excursions, as well as farm-fresh foods - whether served on the plate or within the spa services. According to Blackmon, "There is something for everyone. We all have such different needs and preferences on how to achieve greater well-being, so we've made sure to include properties here in the USA and abroad that offer a vast assortment of desirable, health-minded options. I hope to make people's 'wellness wishes' come true!"

LIVE GROUNDED is a bespoke website that offers inspirational content, videos, giveaways, and details on hundreds of spas and resorts that Mary believes are certain to make her audience's 'wellness wishes' come true. Each beautiful property has been either researched or visited by Blackmon, offering a streamlined, 'fresh', and inspirational approach to wellness travel.

To find out more visit www.livegrounded.com and follow the social media channels on Instagram and Facebook.

