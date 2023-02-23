Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung + Schlüssel-News! Jeder Diabetiker wird es haben wollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856331 ISIN: US9633201069 Ticker-Symbol: WHR 
Tradegate
23.02.23
17:48 Uhr
131,44 Euro
-1,06
-0,80 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,30134,4422:03
132,54133,6422:00
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2023 | 21:38
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Habitat for Humanity and Whirlpool Corporation Work Together To Help Families Around the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation

Longstanding partners Habitat for Humanity International and Whirlpool Corporation are working together to help families around the world achieve a brighter future through affordable housing.

The following video features Habitat families sharing how their lives have been changed since moving into their new home, as well as interviews with Whirlpool employees reflecting on the personal impact of serving alongside Habitat families on build sites. These ambassadors exhibit Whirlpool Corp.'s values and commitment to our House+Home strategy, creating social impact.

For more information on Whirlpool Corp.'s social responsibility efforts, visit: https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com/social-responsibility-in-north-america/

Whirlpool Corporation, Thursday, February 23, 2023, Press release picture

https://www.3blmedia.com/sites/default/files/2023-02/linkedin-video-Whirlpool-Corporation-on-LinkedIn--Whirlpool-Corporation---Habitat-For-Humanity-Volunteering-History-23-02-2023-12-52-17.mp4

About Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740599/Habitat-for-Humanity-and-Whirlpool-Corporation-Work-Together-To-Help-Families-Around-the-World

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.