Innodata Inc.: Innodata Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Revenue Up 13% Year-Over-Year with Return to Positive Adjusted EBITDA in the Fourth Quarter and Strong Momentum in Generative AI and Large Language Models

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today reported results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022.

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $19.4 million, compared to revenue of $19.3 million in the same period last year.

Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $2.0 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, in the same period last year.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $79.0 million, up 13% from revenue of $69.8 million in 2021.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $12.0 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million in the same period last year.*

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million in 2021.*

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $10.3 million at December 31, 2022, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $9.8 million and short-term investment of $0.5 million, and $18.9 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of cash and cash equivalents.

* Adjusted EBITDA is defined below.

Amounts in this press release have been rounded. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

Jack Abuhoff, CEO, said, "Q4 revenue was $19.4 million, a 5% increase over the prior quarter, which annualizes roughly to a 22% growth rate. In 2022 overall, we grew revenues 13%, despite the significant revenue decline from our large social media customer that has underwent significant internal disruption in the second half of the year. We posted positive Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $250K in the quarter, which was a positive swing of $1.5 million from Q3, resulting primarily from our September / October cost containment and efficiency initiatives that will be fully reflected in our first quarter 2023 results. We ended the year with a healthy balance sheet - no appreciable debt and $10.3 million in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet."

Abuhoff continued, "We're seeing significant recent acceleration in AI investment by large technology companies, coinciding with OpenAI's release of ChatGPT, its high-performing large language model. We are now either expanding work, beginning work, or discussing potential work with four of the five largest technology companies in the world, and much of this has to do with building and improving large language models. For example:

For a major cloud provider, whose AI needs we began serving 24 months ago in one product line, we are now engaged with or piloting work for six of its product lines. This includes: an engagement to help it build a new, large-scale generative AI model for images (we started the initial phase this week); an expansion of our synthetic data program to support its large language models; and a pilot to potentially support its generative AI large language model development (we started the pilot this week).

Another of the world's largest tech companies - this one a potential new customer - has committed verbally to a program relating to large language model development. We expect the agreement to be signed soon. While there can be no assurance that the agreement is executed, based on our current estimations and assumptions, the value of this program could potentially approach approximately $1.8 million per year in its initial phases and could ramp to approximately $6 million per year as it gains momentum.

One of the world's largest social media companies - another potential new customer - reached out to discuss how we might potentially support its large-scale model development. It had been referred to us by one of our existing customers.

"We believe that these opportunities, individually and in the aggregate, are potentially very large. We caution investors that pipeline opportunities are inherently difficult to forecast and often do not close. That said, we think it is appropriate at this time to provide a glimpse into this recent acceleration in activity because we believe it is material.

"With respect to other areas of the business, we're also seeing positive momentum. In Q4, our Agility platform sales grew 6% over Q3, which annualizes to a roughly 26% growth rate. In 2022 overall, our Agility direct sales new logo bookings increased by 83% year-over-year and direct sales net retention increased from 97% to 100%. In 2022 overall, approximately 83% of our Agility revenue came from direct sales and 17% of our revenue came from channel partners. In Q4, our conversion from demo to win in Agility direct sales increased to 33%, up from approximately 18% at the beginning of the year.

"With respect to our Synodex platform, revenue grew by 71% in 2022, with a net retention of 168%. We announced in Q4 that one of our large Synodex customers had expanded its recurring revenue program with us by approximately $600,000 in annual contract value, but as a result of further developments, we now believe the value of the expansion to be approximately $1.2 million in annual contract value. It is now our second largest Synodex customer, with an estimated annual recurring revenue of $2.3 million."

Abuhoff concluded, "We are excited by what we perceive to be an opportunity for Innodata to partner with some of the largest technology companies in the world to further what may be one of our generation's greatest technology innovations. We are more enthusiastic than ever about our market opportunity and the intrinsic value of our business. In our last call, we said we anticipated expanding our Adjusted EBITDA to $10 million or more in 2023 and at the same time capturing significant growth opportunities. We believe the activity we are now seeing in our markets will likely enable us to achieve this and potentially more."

Timing of Conference Call with Q&A

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a global data engineering company delivering the promise of AI to many of the world's most prestigious companies. We provide AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data collection/annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes. Our low-code Innodata AI technology platform is at the core of our offerings. In every relationship, we honor our 30+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding service to our customers. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "project," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "forecast," "predict," "likely," "goals," "estimate," "plan," "potential," or the negatives thereof and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the expected or potential effects of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the responses of governments, the general global population, our customers, and the Company thereto; impacts resulting from the rapidly evolving conflict between Russia and the Ukraine; investment in large language models; that contracts may be terminated by customers; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; pipeline opportunities and customer discussions which may not materialize into work or expected volumes of work; continuing reliance on project-based work in the Digital Data Solutions ("DDS") segment and the primarily at-will nature of such contracts and the ability of these customers to reduce, delay or cancel projects; the likelihood of continued development of the markets, particularly new and emerging markets, that our services support; continuing DDS segment revenue concentration in a limited number of customers; potential inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our dependency on content providers in our Agility segment; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint venture and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; a continued downturn in or depressed market conditions, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in external market factors; the ability and willingness of our customers and prospective customers to execute business plans that give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new, or growth in existing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; the Company's use of and reliance on information technology systems, including potential security breaches, cyber-attacks, privacy breaches or data breaches that result in the unauthorized disclosure of consumer, customer, employee or Company information, or service interruptions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the global response thereto and the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," Part II, Item 7. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022, as updated or amended by our other filings that we may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof.

We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by the Federal securities laws.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP ("GAAP"), we provide certain non-GAAP financial information. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. In some respects, management believes non-GAAP financial measures are more indicative of our ongoing core operating performance than their GAAP equivalents by making adjustments that management believes are reflective of the ongoing performance of the business.

We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with greater transparency by providing investors a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position, and prospects for the future, particularly by providing the same information that management and our Board of Directors uses to evaluate our performance and manage the business. However, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures that we present may differ from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and its subsidiaries in accordance with U.S. GAAP before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (which derives EBITDA), plus additional adjustments for loss on impairment of intangible assets and goodwill, stock-based compensation, income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and other one-time costs. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate core results of operations and trends between fiscal periods and believe that these measures are important components of our internal performance measurement process.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the tables that accompany this release.

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 19,375 $ 19,289 $ 79,001 $ 69,755 Operating costs and expenses: Direct operating costs 12,740 12,286 51,533 43,494 Selling and administrative expenses 8,355 8,145 37,940 27,912 Interest expense (income), net 9 (126 ) 11 (108 )

21,104 20,305 89,484 71,298 Loss from operations $ (1,729 ) $ (1,016 ) $ (10,483 ) $ (1,543 ) Gain from loan forgiveness - - - 580 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,729 ) (1,016 ) (10,483 ) (963 ) Provision for income taxes 229 221 1,522 842 Consolidated net loss (1,958 ) (1,237 ) (12,005 ) (1,805 ) Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 2 (69 ) (70 ) (132 ) Net Loss attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (1,960 ) $ (1,168 ) $ (11,935 ) $ (1,673 )

Loss per share attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries: Basic and Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 27,392 27,135 27,278 26,630

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December December 31, 2022 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,792 $ 18,902 Short term investments - other 507 - Accounts receivable, net 9,528 11,379 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,858 3,681 Total current assets 23,685 33,962 Property and equipment, net 2,511 2,947 Right-of-use asset, net 4,309 5,621 Other assets 1,498 2,247 Deferred income taxes, net 1,475 1,950 Intangibles, net 12,526 10,347 Goodwill 2,038 2,143 Total assets $ 48,042 $ 59,217 LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 9,880 $ 9,387 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 6,136 6,391 Income and other taxes 3,230 3,213 Long-term obligations - current portion 877 1,279 Operating lease liability - current portion 693 1,034 Total current liabilities 20,816 21,304 Deferred income taxes 65 15 Long-term obligations, net of current portion 5,079 6,217 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 4,036 5,276 Total liabilities 29,996 32,812 Non-controlling interests (727 ) (3,522 ) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 18,773 29,927 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity $ 48,042 $ 59,217

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net loss $ (12,005 ) $ (1,805 ) Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,889 2,869 Gain on loan forgiveness - (580 ) Stock-based compensation 3,283 1,750 Deferred income taxes 217 88 Provision for doubtful accounts 480 - Pension cost 943 507 Loss on lease termination 125 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,303 (1,872 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (226 ) 487 Other assets 750 311 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 322 4,441 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits (310 ) 685 Income and other taxes 13 (1,730 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,216 ) 5,151 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (6,526 ) (4,368 ) Purchase of short term investments - others (507 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (7,033 ) (4,368 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 332 2,227 Withholding taxes on net settlement of stock-based compensation - (763 ) Payment of long-term obligations (639 ) (691 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (307 ) 773 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (554 ) (227 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (9,110 ) 1,329 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 18,902 17,573 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9,792 $ 18,902

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Consolidated 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (1,960 ) $ (1,168 ) $ (11,935 ) $ (1,673 ) Provision for income taxes 229 221 1,522 842 Interest expense (income), net 9 (126 ) 11 (108 ) Gain on loan forgiveness - - - (580 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,053 815 3,889 2,869 Stock-based compensation 913 633 3,283 1,750 Non-controlling interests 2 (69 ) (70 ) (132 ) Adjusted EBITDA / (loss) - Consolidated $ 246 $ 306 $ (3,300 ) $ 2,968 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, DDS Segment 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to DDS Segment $ (501 ) $ 1,911 $ (711 ) $ 4,989 Provision for income taxes 228 358 1,423 958 Interest expense (income), net 9 (127 ) 10 (110 ) Gain on loan forgiveness - - - (580 ) Depreciation and amortization 211 179 694 638 Stock-based compensation 760 424 2,690 1,286 Non-controlling interests 2 1 4 - Adjusted EBITDA - DDS Segment $ 709 $ 2,746 $ 4,110 $ 7,181 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Synodex Segment 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to Synodex Segment $ (282 ) $ (744 ) $ (2,525 ) $ (1,394 ) Depreciation and amortization 174 41 $ 656 $ 62 Stock-based compensation 130 60 258 98 Non-controlling interests - (70 ) (74 ) (132 ) Adjusted EBITDA (loss) - Synodex Segment $ 22 $ (713 ) $ (1,685 ) $ (1,366 ) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Agility Segment 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to Agility Segment $ (1,177 ) $ (2,335 ) $ (8,699 ) $ (5,268 ) Provision for income taxes 1 (137 ) 99 (116 ) Interest expense, net - 1 1 2 Depreciation and amortization 668 595 2,539 2,169 Stock-based compensation 23 149 335 366 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) - Agility Segment $ (485 ) $ (1,727 ) $ (5,725 ) $ (2,847 )

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: DDS $ 13,579 $ 14,571 $ 56,523 $ 52,569 Synodex 1,729 1,275 7,105 4,163 Agility 4,067 3,443 15,373 13,023 Total Consolidated $ 19,375 $ 19,289 $ 79,001 $ 69,755

