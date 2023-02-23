SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 714535

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/47709

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company

Mark Hernandez or Nicholas Vlahos

203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740519/The-Eastern-Company-Announces-Timing-of-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2022-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call