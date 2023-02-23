Stabilis Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets is pleased to announce that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information

United States & Canada:

+1 888-506-0062; passcode 376150

International:

+1 973-528-0011; passcode 376150

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/47612

Replay Information

United States & Canada:

+1 877-481-4010; passcode 47612

International:

+1 919-882-2331; passcode 47612

