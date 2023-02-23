Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Tech Girl, a platform designed to empower female and nonbinary tech founders, is excited to launch its exclusive beta at South by Southwest (SXSW) in March 2023. Tech Girl will work to serve as a hub for this audience to express their aspirations and goals, build close connections and gain access to the resources, tools, and mentors needed to launch their startups.

As SXSW approaches, the creators and founders of Tech Girl are gearing up to preview their platform to Austin's female founders. SXSW has dedicated itself to helping creative people achieve their goals since 1987. The event is best known for its conferences and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film & television and music industries. This is a new opportunity to debut Tech Girl to a wide audience of members of the startup community including investors, advisors, mentors and founders.

"We strive to create a community where women can come together to share knowledge, collaborate, and build successful tech startups," explains Lynn Fernando, CMO and Cofounder. "We believe that by leveling the playing field and providing the support that women need to succeed, we can help close the gender gap in the tech industry and create a more diverse and innovative future."

The ultimate goal of Tech Girl is to empower women to reach their full potential as tech entrepreneurs and leaders and help them turn their ideas into reality. The easy-to-use platform will be featured at SXSW in March as the team works with industry leaders, VCs, and accelerators to gather a wide user-base of female and nonbinary tech founders.

Tech Girl plans to offer a comprehensive range of services to help women launch and grow their tech startups. Their goal is to connect founders to resources, peer networks, and provide access to early-stage investors looking to fund diverse startups. With such a wide community to learn from, first-time founders can share their profile pages with mentors and advisors and highlight their startups to raise early-stage angel and seed capital.

"Women often take themselves out of the running long before the fundraising stage of a startup," explains CEO and Cofounder Rajul Kadakia. "Additionally, there are often limited resources available for female entrepreneurs, including access to capital, mentorships, and networks-all of which can increase success rates. This lack of support can lead women to believe they cannot compete with their male peers, and it can easily deter them from pursuing startup opportunities altogether."

Even with our advances in bias awareness and gender diversity training in the workplace, women are still a small fraction of the technology workforce. According to Pitchbook, companies in the United States with all female founders raised just 1.9% of all venture capital in 2022. The number was even lower when factoring in race with Black and Latina women each hovering around 0.05% of VC funding. This is where Tech Girl comes in. They are determined to close the gender gap in tech by providing mentorship, resources, and opportunities to their members. With more support, they will increase the number of female-founded companies and change the face of tech for good.

"Tech Girl is more than just a platform," Lynn Fernando explains. "This will be a community of ambitious and talented founders, advisors, mentors, and investors who are working together to change the status quo and break barriers in the tech industry. Our goal is to support founders in their startup journey by helping them make meaningful connections early on, both online and in person." With their upcoming debut at SXSW, Tech Girl and its founders are optimistic about the future for women in the tech industry. With hopes of reaching millions of women and helping them realize their entrepreneurial goals, Tech Girl expects to be a gamechanger for the next generation of global leaders.

Tech Girl is a dynamic platform that empowers aspiring female tech entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into reality. The platform is set to launch and debut for the first time at SXSW in Austin, Texas this March. To learn more information about Tech Girl or to sign up before the platform officially launches, visit their website.

