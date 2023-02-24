Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - World Class Extractions Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: WCF) (OTCQB: WCEXF) ("World Class" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Notice of Alteration to change its name from "World Class Extractions Inc." to "Stock Trend Capital Inc.", effective February 27, 2023 (the "Change of Name"). There is no change in the capitalization structure of the Company as a result of the Change of Name.

The decision to change the name reflects the Company's change of business, pursuant to CSE policies, from a cannabis company to an investment company (the "Change of Business"). The Change of Business was approved by the Company's shareholders on April 29, 2022 by way of a special resolution at the annual general and special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on April 29, 2022. The Change of Business is set to occur on February 27, 2023.

In connection with the Change of Business, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") provided the Company with conditional approval on February 17, 2023 for the continued listing of its common shares ("Common Shares"). The Company is in the process of filing final documents with the CSE and, subject to satisfying customary listing conditions, expects the Common Shares to commence trading on under its new name as of market open on Monday, February 27, 2023 under the ticker symbol "PUMP" (the "CSE Listing").

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Effective Date: February 27, 2023

Trading Symbol: PUMP

New CUSIP: 86102Q108

New ISIN: CA86102Q1081

The Company's office location and phone number remain the same.

In connection with the CSE Listing, the Company is further pleased to announce that Binyomin Posen has been appointed as director of the Company.

About World Class

World Class is an innovation-driven company and has been approved by its shareholders to change its business from a company focused on the cannabis industry to that of an investment issuer with a focus on the life sciences industries. Specifically, and subject to regulatory and securities exchange approval of a change of business, World Class intends to focus on investing in private and public companies with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the global market. World Class recently disposed of its wholly owned subsidiary Soma Labs Scientific Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of extraction and processing equipment and solutions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

WORLD CLASS EXTRACTIONS INC.

Contact Anthony Durkacz

CEO, Director

Telephone: (416) 720-4360

Email: info@worldclassextractions.com

https://worldclassextractions.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including the re-listing of the Common Shares on the CSE, the anticipated name change, the anticipated Change of Business, as well as information relating to the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the CSE granting final approval for the CSE Listing, the Name Change and the Change of Business.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others: the risk that the CSE will not grant approval of the Name Change, CSE Listing, and Change of Business; general economic, market or business conditions; uninsured risks; regulatory changes; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company or its financial or operating results.

