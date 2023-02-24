Anzeige
Freitag, 24.02.2023
PR Newswire
24.02.2023
Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Chairman Cao Renxian Meets with ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cao Renxian, Chairman of Sungrow, met with Mr. Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power on February 18th. The two parties held an in-depth discussion on cutting-edge technologies such as water desalination using renewable energy, green hydrogen production, and clean energy cooperation. James Wu, Sungrow's Senior Vice President, and Peng Chaocai, Sungrow's Vice President, also attended the meeting.

Sungrow Chairman Cao Renxian Meets with ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan

Mr. Mohammad Abunayyan said that ACWA Power and Sungrow maintain a long-term and robust strategic partnership and have common goals in contributing to the energy transition and carbon neutrality. The two parties will give full play to their respective leading advantages in the renewable energy industry, and strengthen cooperation in fields including PV, energy storage, and green hydrogen, contributing to a more sustainable and cleaner future.

Cao Renxian expressed his gratitude to ACWA Power for its continued trust and support, and shared Sungrow's innovation and global experience in the fields of PV, wind power, energy storage, electric vehicle chargers, and hydrogen during the meeting. Cao Renxian said that the convergence of the "Belt and Road" initiative and Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" provides diversified opportunities for industry players. Sungrow will continue providing industry-leading innovations to meet the demand for ACWA Power. The Company will continue to embed sustainability at the heart of its business and contribute its wisdom and strength to promote benefits for both parties.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009147/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-chairman-cao-renxian-meets-with-acwa-power-chairman-mohammad-abunayyan-301755127.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
