Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - San Jacinto College announced a partnership today with Nuro, a leading autonomous vehicle (AV) company, to create the first AV technician certificate program in Texas as part of Nuro's national Autonomous Upskilling Initiative.

San Jacinto students will be able to start this unique, one-year certificate program starting Fall 2023. It includes hybrid coursework allowing students to merge computer design and automotive engineering skills, and prepare for jobs in the AV industry. The AV delivery service industry has the potential to create and sustain 3.4 million jobs annually between 2025-2035, according to a Steer report.

"San Jacinto College has a rich history of being at the forefront of helping students build industry-relevant skills. From maritime, aerospace, and automotive technician training, to supporting the petrochemical and medical industries in our region, our college has always done a great job preparing the workforce for the future. We're excited to partner with Nuro to create the state's first autonomous technician certificate program for our students, and we appreciate their partnership," said Dr. Brenda Hellyer, San Jacinto College Chancellor.

Nuro sees tremendous potential in the AV industry. There is a massive demand for autonomous delivery at scale, which the company aims to meet by partnering with some of the world's leading brands and making last-mile deliveries in communities with its zero-occupant, zero-emission electric delivery vehicles. By scaling up this service, Nuro wants to strengthen local commerce and drive equitable access to fresh food and other essential goods to underserved communities across the United States.

"Nuro's expansion in the Houston area will benefit from our ability not only to attract talent but also to meet the growing demand in this field. What's unique about this program is that it's open to everyone from first-year students to experienced professionals who want to explore the electric and autonomous vehicle industry. I'm excited to be a part of an effort that will redefine how we train and retain the future workforce in this industry," said EV Ellington, Head of On-Road Operations at Nuro.

Nuro has also partnered with the California Bay Area-based De Anza College as part of its Upskilling Initiative to create education and training opportunities in AV.

About San Jacinto College

Surrounded by monuments of history, evolving industries, maritime enterprises of today, and the space age of tomorrow, San Jacinto College has served the people of East Harris County, Texas, since 1961. The College is one of the top five community colleges in the nation as designated by the Aspen Institute, and was named an Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction in 2020. The College is a Hispanic-Serving Institution that spans five campuses, serving approximately 41,000 credit and non-credit students annually. It offers more than 200 degrees and certificates across eight major areas of study that put students on a path to transfer to four-year institutions or enter the workforce. The College is fiscally sound, holding bond ratings of AA and Aa2 by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

For more information about San Jacinto College visit sanjac.edu.

About Nuro

Nuro exists to better everyday life through robotics. The company's custom electric autonomous vehicles are designed to bring the things you need-from produce to prescriptions-right to your home. Nuro's autonomous, goods-focused solution can give you valuable time back and more freedom to do what you love. This convenient, eco-friendly alternative to driving has the potential to make streets safer and cities more livable. Nuro has piloted autonomous local delivery for communities in Texas, Arizona, and California-for less driving and more thriving.

Contact:

For San Jacinto College: Amanda Fewick, amanda.fenwick@sjcd.edu | 281.998.6160

For Nuro: Mark Solano, msolano@nuro.ai | 832.248.7704

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156026