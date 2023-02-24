Nokia Oyj: Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS chosen by O2 Telefónica Germany to curb energy use MWC23

Press Release

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS chosen by O 2 Telefónica Germany to curb energy useMWC23

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS uses artificial intelligence to reduce energy consumption across the Nokia radio access network





24 February 2023

Espoo, Finland -Nokia today announced that its AVA for EnergySaaS solution, based on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model, has been chosen by O 2 Telefónica Germany to strengthen the operator's energy efficiency efforts across the Nokia radio access network.

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS automatically monitors network traffic patterns in order to allow operators to throttle back connectivity resources, like base stations, during low usage periods, enabling reductions in power usage. The technology pursues the claim that mobile customers will not notice any difference in terms of network quality despite these active energy-saving measures.

The solution is consumed purely on demand through a subscription, eliminating large up front capital expenditure and avoiding the need to perform on-site software maintenance and updates.

It continually monitors network performance to ensure that energy saving measures do not have any adverse impact on the quality of service for O 2 Telefónica Germany subscribers. Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS can realize around a two-fold energy saving compared to non-AI systems that perform temporary network resource shutdowns based on fixed schedules.

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS allows operators to locate network anomalies and benchmark the energy efficiency of passive infrastructure, such as batteries and air conditioning units that can account for up to 20 percent of overall energy consumption.

In its test of Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS, O 2 Telefónica Germany realized significant energy savings by automatically switching off unused Radio Access Network resources, while maintaining the customer experience.

Matthias Sauder, Director Mobile Access & Transport Networksat O 2 Telefónica Germany,said: "Efficient energy consumption is an increasingly important aspect of our network operations. We are using intelligent systems and efficient tools like Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS to achieve significant energy savings in our mobile network and help move us forward in delivering on our sustainability goals."

Hamdy Farid,Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia, said: "Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS is a reflection not only of our technology leadership, providing customers such as O 2 Telefónica Germany with rapid time to value with on-demand access to our software applications, but also of Nokia's broader commitment to cut emissions across its value chain, including its own operations and products in use."

Resources

Nokia AVA for Energy Efficiency SaaS (https://www.nokia.com/networks/bss-oss/ava/energy-efficiency/)

Nokia SaaS (https://www.nokia.com/networks/as-a-service/saas/)

Explaining SaaS for communication service providers and enterprise (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/newsroom/articles/explaining-saas-for-communication-service-providers-and-enterprise/)





About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About O 2 Telefónica

O 2 Telefónica is a leading full-service provider of telecommunications services for consumers and business customers. In addition to traditional telephony and Internet connections, the portfolio of the core brand O 2 and various secondary and partner brands also includes innovative digital services in the area of the Internet of Things and data analysis. In mobile communications, O 2 Telefónica serves around 47 million mobile lines (incl. M2M - as of September 30, 2022). No other network operator connects more people in this country. The company's high-performance, award-winning mobile network reaches over 99% of the population. In the fixed network, O 2 Telefónica offers its customers the greatest technological diversity and geographical availability of any provider in Germany.?Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG is listed on the TecDAX and MDax and has been part of the Stoxx Europe 600 since June 2022. In fiscal year 2021, the company generated revenues of 7.8 billion euros with around 7,400 employees. The company is majority-owned by the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A., headquartered in Madrid, one of the largest telecommunications groups in the world.

