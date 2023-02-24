Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 1.70 today

The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.70 as from today 24 February 2023.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
