DJ JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation 24-Feb-2023 / 09:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24 February 2023

Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan"

12M & 4Q 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation

On Tuesday, 14 March 2023 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's FY 2022 audited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 13 March 2023.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration.

The registration is open until March 14, 2023 (including), for the registration please click here.

Presentation will be also available starting from 14 March 2023 at:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results

Recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Bank's website:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results.

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

JSC "Halyk Bank" +7 727 259 04 30 Mira Kasenova MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 (727) 3301677 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 225697 News ID: 1568175 End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568175&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2023 04:23 ET (09:23 GMT)