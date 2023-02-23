NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, and provided an update on its activities subsequent to quarter-end. A presentation containing fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results can be viewed at www.gpmtreit.com.

Jack Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of GPMT, said, " Despite the challenging macro environment, our core business has delivered solid operating performance for 2022, supported by our diversified and resilient portfolio of senior mortgage loans secured by institutional quality real estate. During 2022 we proactively managed our balance sheet by diversifying our financing sources, building liquidity and reducing leverage. We will continue to manage our business in a conservative manner to protect our balance sheet and maintain leverage below our targets, while emphasizing liquidity during the volatile markets."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Activity

GAAP net (loss) (1) of $(9.9) million, or $(0.19) per basic share, inclusive of a $(16.5) million, or $(0.32) per basic share, provision for credit losses.

of $(9.9) million, or $(0.19) per basic share, inclusive of a $(16.5) million, or $(0.32) per basic share, provision for credit losses. Distributable (Loss) (2) of $(8.2) million, or $(0.16) per basic share, inclusive of $(17.2) million, or $(0.33) per basic share of realized losses. Pre-loss Distributable Earnings (2) of $9.0 million, or $0.17 per basic share.

of $(8.2) million, or $(0.16) per basic share, inclusive of $(17.2) million, or $(0.33) per basic share of realized losses. Pre-loss Distributable Earnings of $9.0 million, or $0.17 per basic share. Book value of $14.86 per common share, inclusive of $(1.65) per common share CECL reserve.

Declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share; Series A preferred cash dividend of $0.4375 per share.

Funded $108.5 million in total loan UPB consisting of $31.2 million in prior commitments and a $77.3 million loan related to a non-accrual resolution.

Realized $362.4 million of total UPB in loan repayments, principal paydowns, amortization and one loan sale, which consisted of approximately 47% office loans.

Portfolio of $3.6 billion in total commitments comprised of over 99% senior loans with a weighted average stabilized LTV of 62.9% (3) and a weighted average yield of 8.4% (4) ; over 98% floating rate.

and a weighted average yield of 8.4% ; over 98% floating rate. Weighted average risk rating of 2.5 at December 31, 2022.

CECL reserve of approx. $86.6 million, or 2.41% of total portfolio commitments.

In December 2022 closed on a new $100 million secured credit facility providing loan-level financing on a non-mark-to-market basis for performing and non-performing loans. The facility matures in December 2025.

Increased the maximum borrowing capacity of the Centennial Bank financing facility by $50 million to $150 million.

Redeemed for cash the $144 million of Convertible Notes that matured on December 1,2022.

Ended Q4 with $133.1 million in cash on hand, $5.7 million of restricted cash in CLOs available for reinvestment or repayment of CLO liabilities and a total debt-to-equity ratio of 2.3x.

Full Year 2022 Activity

GAAP net (loss) (1) of $(55.3) million, or $(1.04) per basic share, inclusive of a $(69.3) million, or $(1.32) per basic share, provision for credit losses.

of $(55.3) million, or $(1.04) per basic share, inclusive of a $(69.3) million, or $(1.32) per basic share, provision for credit losses. Distributable Earnings (2) of $14.7 million, or $0.28 per basic share, inclusive of a $(27.3) million, or $(0.48) per basic share, of realized losses. Pre-loss Distributable Earnings (2) of $42.0 million, or $0.79 per basic share.

of $14.7 million, or $0.28 per basic share, inclusive of a $(27.3) million, or $(0.48) per basic share, of realized losses. Pre-loss Distributable Earnings of $42.0 million, or $0.79 per basic share. Closed on 11 new loans with total commitments of $466.8 million and funded $567.0 million in total UPB, including prior commitments.

Realized $1.0 billion of loan repayments, principal paydowns, amortization and two loan sales, which consisted of approx. 44% office, 24% multifamily, 16% retail and 13% hotel.

Issued approximately 3.6 million shares of Series A Preferred Stock, generating net proceeds of $87.5 million and further expanding our permanent capital base.

Successfully refinanced two legacy funding vehicles, retiring inefficient and higher-cost liabilities and releasing approx. $180 million of capital at a favorable cost of funds.

Repaid the remaining $150 million of borrowings under the senior secured term loan facilities.

Post Quarter-End Update

So far in Q1 2023, funded $11.9 million on existing loan commitments.

Received $6.5 million in amortization and paydowns.

As of February 23rd, carried over $110 million in unrestricted cash.

(1) Represents Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders. (2) Please see page 5 for Distributable Earnings definition and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. (3) Stabilized loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is calculated as the fully funded loan amount (plus any financing that is pari passu with or senior to such loan), including all contractually provided for future fundings, divided by the as stabilized value (as determined in conformance with USPAP) set forth in the original appraisal. As stabilized value may be based on certain assumptions, such as future construction completion, projected re-tenanting, payment of tenant improvement or leasing commissions allowances or free or abated rent periods, or increased tenant occupancy. (4) Yield includes net origination fees and exit fees, but does not include future fundings, and is expressed as a monthly equivalent yield.

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS (unaudited) Loans held-for-investment $ 3,350,150 $ 3,782,205 Allowance for credit losses (82,335 ) (40,897 ) Loans held-for-investment, net 3,267,815 3,741,308 Cash and cash equivalents 133,132 191,931 Restricted cash 7,033 12,362 Accrued interest receivable 13,413 10,716 Other assets 32,708 32,201 Total Assets $ 3,454,101 $ 3,988,518 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Repurchase facilities $ 1,015,566 $ 677,285 Securitized debt obligations 1,138,749 1,677,619 Asset-specific financings 44,913 43,622 Secured credit facility 100,000 - Term financing facility - 127,145 Convertible senior notes 130,918 272,942 Senior secured term loan facilities - 139,880 Dividends payable 14,318 14,406 Other liabilities 24,967 21,436 Total Liabilities 2,469,431 2,974,335 Commitments and Contingencies 10.00% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 1,000 shares issued and outstanding ($1,000,000 liquidation preference) 1,000 1,000 Stockholders' Equity 7.00% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 8,280,000 shares authorized, and 8,229,500 and 4,596,500 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; liquidation preference $25.00 per share 82 46 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 450,000,000 shares authorized, and 52,350,989 and 53,789,465 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 524 538 Additional paid-in capital 1,202,315 1,125,241 Cumulative earnings 130,693 171,518 Cumulative distributions to stockholders (350,069 ) (284,285 ) Total Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Stockholders' Equity 983,545 1,013,058 Non-controlling interests 125 125 Total Equity $ 983,670 $ 1,013,183 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,454,101 $ 3,988,518

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: (unaudited) (unaudited) Loans held-for-investment $ 60,025 $ 46,241 $ 208,500 $ 197,942 Cash and cash equivalents 1,394 48 2,354 346 Total interest income 61,419 46,289 210,854 198,288 Interest expense: Repurchase facilities 18,966 5,524 49,452 25,973 Secured credit facility 383 - 383 - Securitized debt obligations 16,639 9,403 51,631 29,926 Convertible senior notes 3,824 4,549 17,527 18,167 Term financing facility - 1,377 1,713 7,585 Asset-specific financings 623 282 1,669 2,241 Senior secured term loan facilities - 5,101 3,754 21,688 Total interest expense 40,435 26,236 126,129 105,580 Net interest income 20,984 20,053 84,725 92,708 Other (loss) income: (Provision for) benefit from credit losses (16,508 ) 4,955 (69,265 ) 20,027 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (8,919 ) (18,823 ) (8,919 ) Realized losses on sales (1,702 ) - (1,702 ) - Fee income - - 954 - Total other (loss) income (18,210 ) (3,964 ) (88,836 ) 11,108 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 3,686 5,354 20,225 21,464 Servicing expenses 1,421 1,410 5,718 5,173 Other operating expenses 3,887 1,666 10,754 8,634 Total expenses 8,994 8,430 36,697 35,271 (Loss) income before income taxes (6,220 ) 7,659 (40,808 ) 68,545 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes 6 196 17 192 Net (loss) income (6,226 ) 7,463 (40,825 ) 68,353 Dividends on preferred stock 3,626 718 14,502 793 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (9,852 ) $ 6,745 $ (55,327 ) $ 67,560 Basic (loss) earnings per weighted average common share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.13 $ (1.04 ) $ 1.24 Diluted (loss) earnings per weighted average common share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.12 $ (1.04 ) $ 1.23 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 52,350,989 53,789,465 53,011,806 54,593,499 Diluted 52,350,989 54,274,949 53,011,806 54,929,070 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (9,852 ) $ 6,745 $ (55,327 ) $ 67,560

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) to Distributable Earnings (loss)(1): GAAP net (loss) $ (9,852 ) $ (55,327 ) Adjustments for non-distributable earnings: Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 16,508 69,265 Recovery of amounts previously written off - 512 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 18,823 Loss on loan sale 1,702 1,702 Non-cash equity compensation 599 7,025 Distributable Earnings(1) Pre-loss and Write-off $ 8,957 $ 42,000 Loan Write-off $ (15,499 ) $ (25,606 ) Loss on loan sale (1,702 ) (1,702 ) Distributable Earnings (loss)(1) $ (8,244 ) $ 14,692 Distributable Earnings(1) Pre-loss and Write-off per basic common share $ 0.17 $ 0.79 Distributable Earnings (loss)(1) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.28 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 52,350,989 53,011,806

(1) Beginning with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and for all subsequent reporting periods ending on or after December 31, 2021, we have elected to present Distributable Earnings, a measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, as a supplemental method of evaluating our operating performance. Distributable Earnings replaces our prior presentation of Core Earnings with no changes to the definition. In order to maintain our status as a REIT, we are required to distribute at least 90% of our taxable income as dividends. Distributable Earnings is intended to serve as a general proxy for our taxable income, though it is not a perfect substitute for it, and, as such, is considered a key indicator of our ability to generate sufficient income to pay our common dividends and in determining the amount of such dividends, which is the primary focus of income-oriented investors who comprise a meaningful segment of our stockholder base. We believe providing Distributable Earnings on a supplemental basis to our net income (loss) and cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP, is helpful to stockholders in assessing the overall performance of our business. We use Distributable Earnings to evaluate our performance, excluding the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments we believe are not necessarily indicative of our current loan portfolio and operations. For reporting purposes, we define Distributable Earnings as net income (loss) attributable to our stockholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: (i) non-cash equity compensation expenses; (ii) depreciation and amortization; (iii) any unrealized gains (losses) or other similar non-cash items that are included in net income for the applicable reporting period (regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income (loss) or in net income for such period); and (iv) certain non-cash items and one-time expenses. Distributable Earnings may also be adjusted from time to time for reporting purposes to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other material non-cash income or expense items approved by a majority of our independent directors. The exclusion of depreciation and amortization from the calculation of Distributable Earnings only applies to debt investments related to real estate to the extent we foreclose upon the property or properties underlying such debt investments. While Distributable Earnings excludes the impact of the unrealized non-cash current provision for credit losses, we expect to only recognize such potential credit losses in Distributable Earnings if and when such amounts are deemed non-recoverable. This is generally at the time a loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold, but non-recoverability may also be concluded if, in our determination, it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount reflected in Distributable Earnings will equal the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the carrying value of the asset, and is reflective of our economic experience as it relates to the ultimate realization of the loan. During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded provision for credit losses of $(16.5) million and $(69.3) million, respectively, which has been excluded from Distributable Earnings consistent with other unrealized gains (losses) and other non-cash items pursuant to our existing policy for reporting Distributable Earnings referenced above. Pursuant to our existing policy for reporting Distributable Earnings referenced above, during the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded a $0.5 million recovery of amounts previously written off in a prior period on a discounted payoff. Additionally, during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded $(15.5) and $(25.6) million in write-offs, respectively, which we included in Distributable Earnings because we did not collect all amounts due at the time the loans were resolved. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded a $(18.8) million loss on early extinguishment of debt, which has been excluded from Distributable Earnings consistent with certain one-time expenses pursuant to our existing policy for reporting Distributable Earnings as a helpful indicator in assessing the overall run-rate operating performance of our business. Distributable Earnings does not represent net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income (loss), or an indication of our GAAP cash flows from operations, a measure of our liquidity, or an indication of funds available for our cash needs. In addition, our methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other companies to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and, accordingly, our reported Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to the Distributable Earnings reported by other companies.

