Taiwanese manufacturers Sino-American Silicon (SAS) and AUO Corp. have announced a long-term supply deal for M10 solar cells.SAS has agreed to provide AUO with M10 monocrystalline solar cells under a long-term supply deal. "SAS has completed its expansion in 2022 by establishing a brand new M10 production line, which is also compatible with G12," the two manufacturers said in a joint statement. "The average efficiency will reach 23.5% - the highest performance in Taiwan market - and SAS will keep pushing the power limit in the future." They said that their new deal is the result of a long partnership. ...

