PVDF Membrane Market worth $1,126 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "PVDF Membrane Market by Technology, Type (Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic), Application (General Filtration, Sample Preparation, Bead - Based Assays), End-Use Industry (Biopharmaceutical, Industrial, Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is projected to grow from USD 779 million in 2022 to USD 1,126 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2022 and 2027.





Polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) is a highly non-reactive thermoplastic fluoropolymer produced by the polymerization of vinylidene difluoride. Membranes formed using high-quality PVDF provide good hydrophilic and hydrophobic properties. This makes them widely suitable for applications in biopharmaceutical and water & wastewater treatment industries. PVDF Membranes are used in various end-use industries such as biopharmaceutical, industrial, food & beverage and other industries.

Hydrophobic membrane dominates the PVDF Membrane market in 2021.

Based on type, the hydrophobic PVDF membrane accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The larger market share of the hydrophobic segment is attributed to its properties, such as high flow rate, excellent oxidation resistance, good heat resistance, and broad chemical compatibility. Hydrophobic membranes do not get wet in water but only in low surface tension liquids. Hence, they are used as vent filters for tanks and containers, water-repellent vent filters for electrical enclosures, filters for monitoring airborne contaminants, and filters to protect vacuum pumps from water aspiration.

General filtration is expected to have the fastest growth in the PVDF Membrane market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the general filtration in the PVDF Membrane market is projected to be the fastest-growing application at a CAGR of 7.9%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. General filtration was the largest application in the PVDF membrane market in 2021 due to its extensive use in filtration applications by industries such as biopharmaceutical, petrochemical, and food & beverage. Chemical inertness, the ability to sustain high temperatures, good mechanical properties, and high filtration efficiency make PVDF membranes suitable for industrial filtration applications, where they are exposed to corrosive environments and come in contact with gases, acids, solvents, and alkaline solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for PVDF Membrane during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific leads the overall PVDF Membrane market in terms of both value and volume. The availability of low-cost raw materials and labor, coupled with the increasing domestic demand, makes Asia Pacific an attractive investment destination for PVDF membrane manufacturers. Countries such as India and China are likely to be the fast-growing markets, which will significantly drive the market growth.

The key players in this market are Arkema S.A. (France), Merck Millipore (US), KOCH Separation Solutions (US), Pall Corporation (US), Cytiva Life Science (US), CITIC Envirotech Pte Ltd (Singapore), Bio-Rad laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Membrane Solutions, LLC. (US), GVS Filter Technology (Italy), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan).

