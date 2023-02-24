Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - Vatic Ventures Corp. (TSXV: VCV) (FSE: V8V) (OTCQB: VCVVF) (the "Company" or "Vatic") is pleased to announce that effective February 24, 2023, the Company is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol "VCVVF". This enables US investors to purchase and hold the Company's shares in their accounts.

The OTCQB, which is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Becoming an OTCQB-listed issuer introduces additional international compliance and disclosure standards for the Company. The potential benefits of trading on the OTCQB include efficient market standards, as well as increased transparency, liquidity and visibility within the U.S. investment community.

The Company's shares will continue to be listed and trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VCV", and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "V8V".

Investors or other interested parties in the U.S. can obtain real-time quotes for Vatic, as well as access the Company's most current news and information at www.otcmarkets.com.

ABOUT VATIC VENTURES CORP.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Hansen gold property in the Chapais area of Northern Quebec, strategically situated in a very active and emerging gold exploration area with over 6.7 million ounces of gold produced in the greater Chibougamau district. In addition, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in a Rare Earth Elements (REE) and polymetallic claims package known as the Sister's Mountain project located in Southwestern New Brunswick.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VATIC VENTURES CORP.

"Loren Currie"

Loren Currie

CEO & Director

info@vaticventures.com

604-757-9792

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

