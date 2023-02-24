Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Prospectors and Developers International Convention (PDAC) being held March 5th - 8th, 2023 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada.

PDAC Booth Location

Aurania will be exhibiting at booth 2948 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South Building, Level 800. Please note our new booth location. For more information about PDAC and registration, please visit https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

March 5th - 5:00pm Shareholder Meet and Greet with Management

Aurania is hosting a meet-and-greet for shareholders on Sunday, March 5th from 5:00pm-8:00pm in Salon 1, 19th Floor, at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario. Due to capacity limitations, we kindly ask that you confirm your attendance no later than March 1st by RSVP to info@aurania.com.

March 6th - 9:05am Ecuador Day

Ecuador Day will take place on Monday, March 6th at 8:00am ET in Room 206F at the MTCC. Ecuador Day is being organized and hosted by the Ecuador Chamber of Mines and will run from 8:00am-12:00pm. Representatives from the Government of Ecuador are expected to provide an update on the mining industry in Ecuador during this event.

March 7th - 10:00am Panel on Planning for Sustainable Mineral Development 101

Aurania's Head of CSR, Ms. Carolina Lasso, has been invited to participate in a session sub-topic titled "Setting the stage for success with the S in ESG: Engagement and agreement making in early exploration" on Tuesday, March 7th at 10:00am in Room 715 at the MTCC.

ERM - Environmental Resources Management has put together this two-hour lightning talks panel in collaboration with the PDAC Sustainability Committee. The panel will feature key sub-topics within the sustainable mining framework explored by junior companies, community members, investors, and expert speakers. Click here for more information.

https://www.pdac.ca/convention/programming/sustainability-program/sessions/sustainability-program/planning-for-sustainable-mineral-development-101

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

