Aicon Yachts, a 2022 Award Winning Yacht Builder to Offer and Distribute Energy Glass Solar, a Patented Electric Collecting Glass for Yachts in the 66 Ft to 100 Ft Category



With the need for using less fossil fuels and the generation of power from non-toxic and non-polluting materials, Energy Glass is a perfect addition to any product that has substantial glass. Aicon's modern and heavily glass laden yachts will have the ability to produce electricity through its large glass portholes and windows, storing it in on-board batteries for use while docked in a harbor or anchored at sea.

ABOUT:

AICON YACHTS: Marc Udo Broich, Chairman/CEO stated: "We have been following with enthusiasm the development of Energy Glass Solar with the intent of installing this advanced innovative glass in our award-winning yachts while offering the same to other yacht builders. We are thrilled to have been named exclusive distributors for Energy Glass Solar for luxury yachts in the 66'-100' range. The electrical power generated from the energy glass will reduce the need to continuously run the diesel-powered generators. This is of particular interest as yachts anchor or dock in populated areas. At Aicon we continue to look for ways to reduce the environmental impact and feel the Energy Glass Solar will play a significant role." Visit www.AiconYachts.com

ENERGY GLASS SOLAR: EnergyGlass is a patented, Optically Clear Vertical Building Photovoltaic Window System that produces continuous Energy from Sunlight, Diffused, Ambient Light and Ground Reflectance and has 100% field of vision. The entire surface of the windows is clear - No grids, dots or lines! This proprietary Inorganic Nano Technology and Solar Collector does not degrade from IR like typical solar cells do. DC electricity produced from EnergyGlass can be inverted and returned to the grid, charge batteries, be wired direct to DC electronics, and offers a value-added solution for power independence from the main electrical grid! EnergyGlass uses inorganic nano particles that are co-infused in a polycarbonate interlayer, which is then laminated between two lites of 1/4" inch glass. The nano particles redirect components of the light spectrum to the edge of the glass while letting most of the spectrum through. The light that reaches the edge of the glass is collected and sent to our patented edge frame collectors. Because our edge collectors are at the edge of our glass and actually fit inside of the photovoltaic curtain wall framing system, they are protected and do not suffer degradation from IR as typical solar cell installations do.

