Science Applications International Corp.: SAIC Honored To Be Recognized by Forbes in America's Best Large Employers 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Science Applications International Corp.:

We're honored to be recognized by Forbes in America's Best Large Employers 2023! At SAIC, our employee's well-being is our priority and we're grateful for their daily achievements and commitment to the company. We know that our greatest asset is our people - and when our employees thrive, our business thrives.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion.???? For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Science Applications International Corp. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Science Applications International Corp.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/science-applications-international-corp

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Science Applications International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740648/SAIC-Honored-To-Be-Recognized-by-Forbes-in-Americas-Best-Large-Employers-2023