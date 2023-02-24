Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5U2 ISIN: US8086251076 Ticker-Symbol: 85S 
Tradegate
23.02.23
19:43 Uhr
101,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,98 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,00102,0016:22
101,00102,0016:00
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2023 | 14:50
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Science Applications International Corp.: SAIC Honored To Be Recognized by Forbes in America's Best Large Employers 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Science Applications International Corp.:

Science Applications International Corp., Friday, February 24, 2023, Press release picture

We're honored to be recognized by Forbes in America's Best Large Employers 2023! At SAIC, our employee's well-being is our priority and we're grateful for their daily achievements and commitment to the company. We know that our greatest asset is our people - and when our employees thrive, our business thrives.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion.???? For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Science Applications International Corp. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Science Applications International Corp.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/science-applications-international-corp
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Science Applications International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740648/SAIC-Honored-To-Be-Recognized-by-Forbes-in-Americas-Best-Large-Employers-2023

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.