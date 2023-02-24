BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) and subsidiaries (collectively, "DigitalBridge," or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, said "We are pleased to report a solid quarter of fundamental performance to close out 2022. Last year, we exceeded our fundraising targets for the year, firmly established the asset management platform as our growth driver through a series of strategic transactions, and most importantly, continued to support the growth of our resilient portfolio companies. As we look ahead to 2023, we remain focused on forming capital around the best investment opportunities in digital infrastructure and finalizing the simplification of our business profile to a scalable, asset-light investment manager levered to the powerful secular tailwinds in digital infra."

The Company reported fourth quarter 2022 total revenues of $301 million, GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(19) million, or $(0.12) per share, and Distributable Earnings of $(11) million, or $(0.07) per share, and full-year 2022 total revenues of $1.1 billion, GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(382) million, or $(2.47) per share, and Distributable Earnings of $37 million, or $0.22 per share.

Fourth quarter 2022 net loss and DE included a $53 million non-cash valuation allowance against deferred tax assets ("DTAs") of a subsidiary of the Company.

Common and Preferred Dividends

On January 17, 2023, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.01 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2022; and paid cash dividends with respect to each series of the Company's cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock in accordance with the terms of such series, as follows: Series H preferred stock: $0.4453125 per share; Series I preferred stock: $0.446875 per share; and Series J preferred stock: $0.4453125 per share, to the respective stockholders of record on January 10, 2023.

On February 17, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per common share to be paid on April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023; and declared cash dividends with respect to each series of the Company's cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock in accordance with the terms of such series, as follows: Series H preferred stock: $0.4453125 per share; Series I preferred stock: $0.446875 per share; and Series J preferred stock: $0.4453125 per share, which will be paid on April 17, 2023 to the respective stockholders of record on April 12, 2023.

About DigitalBridge Group, Inc.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $53 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Valuation Allowance

Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 740, Income Taxes, provides a framework for evaluating whether the establishment of a valuation allowance against DTAs is necessary. Following this guidance, the Company evaluated positive and negative evidence, to which more weight is given to evidence which can be objectively verified, and the more negative evidence that exists, the more positive evidence is necessary and the more difficult it is to support a conclusion that a valuation allowance is not required. A significant piece of objective negative evidence is the cumulative net operating loss the Company incurred over the three-year period ended December 31, 2022, which was largely a product of the prior three-year transition in the Company's business to an investment manager focused on digital infrastructure. The Company's historical cumulative net operating loss and the absence of tax planning strategies represented objective evidence which limited the ability of the Company to consider other subjective evidence, such as the Company's projections for growth and earnings in future years.

In future periods, this valuation allowance will be reversed as a deferred tax benefit when the realizability of all or some portion of these DTAs are achieved.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $359 million gross, or $88 million tax-effected, in U.S. NOL carryforwards attributable to U.S. federal losses incurred after December 31, 2017 which can be carried forward indefinitely.

Given the availability of significant capital loss and NOL carryforwards, the Company's transition from a REIT to a taxable C Corporation, in and of itself, did not result in significant incremental current income tax expense in 2022. The Company's primary source of income subject to tax remains its investment management business, which was already subject to tax previously through its taxable REIT subsidiary.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 918,254 $ 1,602,102 Restricted cash 118,485 99,121 Real estate, net 5,921,298 4,972,284 Equity and debt investments 1,322,050 935,153 Loans receivable 137,945 173,921 Goodwill 761,368 761,368 Deferred leasing costs and intangible assets, net 1,092,167 1,187,627 Other assets 654,050 740,395 Due from affiliates 45,360 49,230 Assets held for disposition 57,526 3,676,615 Total assets $ 11,028,503 $ 14,197,816 Liabilities Debt, net $ 5,156,140 $ 4,860,402 Accrued and other liabilities 1,272,096 943,801 Intangible liabilities, net 29,824 33,301 Liabilities related to assets held for disposition 380 3,088,699 Total liabilities 6,458,440 8,926,203 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 100,574 359,223 Equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; $827,779 and $883,500 liquidation preference; 250,000 shares authorized; 33,111 and 35,340 shares issued and outstanding 800,355 854,232 Common stock, $0.04 par value per share Class A, 949,000 shares authorized; 159,763 and 142,144 shares issued and outstanding 6,390 5,685 Class B, 1,000 shares authorized; 166 shares issued and outstanding 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 7,818,068 7,820,807 Accumulated deficit (6,962,613 ) (6,576,180 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,509 ) 42,383 Total stockholders' equity 1,660,698 2,146,934 Noncontrolling interests in investment entities 2,743,896 2,653,173 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Company 64,895 112,283 Total equity 4,469,489 4,912,390 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 11,028,503 $ 14,197,816

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Property operating income $ 246,408 $ 189,909 $ 927,506 $ 762,750 Fee income 44,255 56,000 172,673 180,826 Interest income 7,717 3,532 30,107 8,791 Other income 2,701 6,416 14,286 13,432 Total revenues 301,081 255,857 1,144,572 965,799 Expenses Property operating expense 102,165 78,950 389,445 316,178 Interest expense 55,048 69,336 198,498 186,949 Investment expense 7,625 8,230 33,887 28,257 Transaction-related costs 3,329 3,163 10,129 5,781 Depreciation and amortization 147,398 132,855 576,911 539,695 Compensation expense Cash and equity-based compensation 61,379 53,067 245,257 235,985 Carried interest and incentive fee compensation 92,738 25,921 202,286 65,890 Administrative expenses 39,037 34,256 123,184 109,490 Total expenses 508,719 405,778 1,779,597 1,488,225 Other income (loss) Other gain (loss), net (326 ) 10,322 (170,555 ) (21,412 ) Equity method earnings 25,160 85,219 19,412 127,270 Equity method earnings - carried interest 176,944 29,878 378,342 99,207 Loss before income taxes (5,860 ) (24,502 ) (407,826 ) (317,361 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (31,239 ) (8,870 ) (13,467 ) 100,538 Income (loss) from continuing operations (37,099 ) (33,372 ) (421,293 ) (216,823 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations (146 ) (9,493 ) (148,704 ) (600,088 ) Net income (loss) (37,245 ) (42,865 ) (569,997 ) (816,911 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests: Redeemable noncontrolling interests 5,211 18,934 (26,778 ) 34,677 Investment entities (36,283 ) (57,433 ) (189,053 ) (500,980 ) Operating Company (1,583 ) (1,946 ) (32,369 ) (40,511 ) Net income (loss) attributable to DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (4,590 ) (2,420 ) (321,797 ) (310,097 ) Preferred stock redemption - 2,127 (1,098 ) 4,992 Preferred stock dividends 14,766 16,139 61,567 70,627 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (19,356 ) $ (20,686 ) $ (382,266 ) $ (385,716 ) Income (loss) per share-basic Income (loss) from continuing operations per share-basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (1.21 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share-basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (2.47 ) $ (3.14 ) Income (loss) per share-diluted Income (loss) from continuing operations per share-diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (1.21 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share-diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (2.47 ) $ (3.14 ) Weighted average number of shares Basic 158,837 131,241 154,495 122,864 Diluted 158,837 131,241 154,495 122,864

Distributable Earnings (DE) (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (19,356 ) $ (20,686 ) $ (382,266 ) $ (385,716 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling common interests in Operating Company (1,583 ) (1,946 ) (32,369 ) (40,511 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common interests in Operating Company and common stockholders (20,939 ) (22,632 ) (414,635 ) (426,227 ) Adjustments for Distributable Earnings (DE): Transaction-related and restructuring charges(1) 23,772 29,977 100,989 89,134 Non-real estate (gains) losses, excluding realized gains or losses of digital assets within the Corporate and Other segment (16,050 ) (52,611 ) 178,769 74,747 Net unrealized carried interest (70,541 ) (7,375 ) (117,466 ) (41,624 ) Equity-based compensation expense 7,549 19,416 54,232 59,395 Depreciation and amortization 151,666 147,137 589,582 663,026 Straight-line rent revenue and expense (7,063 ) (1,986 ) (21,462 ) 11,005 Amortization of acquired above- and below-market lease values, net 100 (333 ) (78 ) 4,002 Impairment reversal (loss) - (40,732 ) 35,983 300,038 (Gain) loss from sales of real estate - (197 ) 3 (41,782 ) Non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures (14,774 ) (1,097 ) (40,515 ) (3,436 ) Debt prepayment penalties and amortization of deferred financing costs and debt premiums and discounts 5,572 36,685 114,902 100,159 Adjustment to reflect BRSP cash dividend declared 4,122 (28,243 ) 574 (3,282 ) Preferred share redemption (gain) loss - 2,127 - 4,992 Income tax effect on certain of the foregoing adjustments 55 8,195 (534 ) (50,335 ) Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities (69,810 ) (105,150 ) (430,061 ) (610,382 ) DE from discontinued operations (5,070 ) 11,467 (13,223 ) (149,873 ) After-tax DE $ (11,411 ) $ (5,352 ) $ 37,060 $ (20,443 ) DE per common share / common OP unit(2) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.15 ) DE per common share / common OP unit-diluted(2)(3) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.15 ) Weighted average number of common OP units outstanding used for DE per common share and OP unit(2) 173,182 146,276 169,042 138,141 Weighted average number of common OP units outstanding used for DE per common share and OP unit-diluted (2)(3) 173,182 146,276 172,083 138,141

_________ (1) Restructuring charges primarily represent costs and charges incurred as a result of corporate restructuring and reorganization to implement the digital evolution. These costs and charges include severance, retention, relocation, transition, shareholder settlement and other related restructuring costs, which are not reflective of the Company's core operating performance. (2) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating securities and assuming the exchange of all common OP units outstanding for common shares. (3) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, and three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, excluded from the calculation of diluted DE per share are Class A common stock or OP units issuable in connection with performance stock units, performance based restricted stock units and Wafra's warrants, of which the issuance and/or vesting are subject to the performance of the Company's stock price or the achievement of certain Company specific metrics, and the effect of adding back interest expense associated with convertible senior notes and weighted average dilutive common share equivalents for the assumed conversion of the convertible senior notes as the effect of including such interest expense and common share equivalents would be antidilutive. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, included in the calculation of diluted DE per share are Class A common stock or OP units issuable in connection with performance stock units, performance based restricted stock units and Wafra's warrants, of which the issuance and/or vesting are subject to the performance of the Company's stock price or the achievement of certain Company specific metrics, and excluded from the calculation of diluted DE per share is the effect of adding back interest expense associated with convertible senior notes and weighted average dilutive common share equivalents for the assumed conversion of the convertible senior notes as the effect of including such interest expense and common share equivalents would be antidilutive.

Distributable Earnings (DE)

DE is an after-tax measure that differs from GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations as a result of the following adjustments, including adjustment for our share of similar items recognized by our equity method investments: transaction-related and restructuring charges; realized and unrealized gains and losses, except realized gains and losses from digital assets in Corporate and Other; depreciation, amortization and impairment charges; debt prepayment penalties, and amortization of deferred financing costs, debt premiums and debt discounts; our share of unrealized carried interest, net of associated compensation expense; equity-based compensation expense; equity method earnings from BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) which is replaced with dividends declared by BRSP; effect of straight-line lease income and expense; impairment of equity investments directly attributable to decrease in value of depreciable real estate held by the investee; non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures; income tax effect on certain of the foregoing adjustments. Income taxes included in DE reflect the benefit of deductions arising from certain expenses that are excluded from the calculation of DE, such as equity-based compensation, as these deductions do decrease actual income tax paid or payable by the Company in any one period. There are no differences in the Company's measurement of DE and AFFO. Therefore, previously reported AFFO is the equivalent to DE and prior period information has not been recast. DE is presented on a reportable segment basis and for the Company in total.

We believe that DE is a meaningful supplemental measure as it reflects the ongoing operating performance of our core business by generally excluding items that are non-core in nature and allows for better comparability of operating results period-over-period and to other companies in similar lines of business.

